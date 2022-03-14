Flatbed truck rollover reported in Canton, MassDOT says ‘expect delays’ in the area

A flatbed truck rolled over on a Canton highway Monday, prompting state transportation officials to warn motorists in the area to “expect delays” near the crash site.
The state Department of Transportation tweeted out details of the crash at 3:07 p.m. According to MassDOT, the rollover occurred on Interstate 93 southbound at exit 1A.
“RTL closed on ramp to 95 SB, expect delays in area,” the agency tweeted. “Truck will be removed after rush hour with full ramp closure.”
It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hurt.
About 20 minutes after confirming the Canton rollover, MassDOT tweeted that drivers should also “expect delays” in Reading, where a multivehicle crash at Interstate 95 northbound near exit 55 forced the closure of a travel lane.
“In #Reading, multi-vehicle crash, I-95 NB in area of exit 55,” MassDOT tweeted at 3:26 p.m. “Acceleration lane closed, expect delays in area.”
