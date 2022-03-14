Former Boston police clerk sentenced to 90 days in prison for nearly $30,000 in overtime fraud

A former Boston Police Department clerk was sentenced in federal court Monday to 90 days in prison after an investigation found she collected nearly $30,000 in fraudulent overtime payments in 2017 and 2018, prosecutors said.

Marilyn Golisano, 69, was also sentenced in US District Court in Boston to three years of supervised release, with the first three months being home confinement, and ordered to pay $29,000 in restitution, US Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office said in a statement.

Golisano was arrested Jan. 13, 2021, and pleaded guilty in September to embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds and to six counts of wire fraud, prosecutors said.