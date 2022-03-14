Former Boston police clerk sentenced to 90 days in prison for nearly $30,000 in overtime fraud

A former Boston Police Department clerk was sentenced in federal court Monday to 90 days in prison after an investigation found she collected nearly $30,000 in fraudulent overtime payments in 2017 and 2018, prosecutors said.
Marilyn Golisano, 69, was also sentenced in US District Court in Boston to three years of supervised release, with the first three months being home confinement, and ordered to pay $29,000 in restitution, US Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office said in a statement.
Golisano was arrested Jan. 13, 2021, and pleaded guilty in September to embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds and to six counts of wire fraud, prosecutors said.
An attorney for Golisano did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday evening.
Golisano handled the overtime paperwork for the detectives’ unit she worked for, according to US attorney’s office. In 2017 and 2018, she submitted “dozens of false and fraudulent overtime slips” claiming she worked extra hours, many of which bore the forged signature of her supervisor, prosecutors said.
All told, Golisano fraudulently accepted $11,000 from the police department in 2017 and $18,000 in 2018, prosecutors said.
Most of Golisano’s work was done on a computer, prosecutors said, but she never logged into the BPD computer system during many of the overtime shifts she said she worked. Her cellphone was also placed at locations “well outside the city” during periods when she claimed she was working overtime in downtown Boston, prosecutors said.
