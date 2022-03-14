Former Rhode Island VFW commander accused of fraud, stolen valor

The US Attorney’s Office is charging her with using another person’s military discharge certificate, the DD-214 form, aggravated ID theft, fraudulently holding herself out as a recipient of a Purple Heart and Bronze Star, and using communications in furtherance of fraudulent activities.

Sarah Jane Cavanaugh, who had been the commander of North Kingstown VFW Post 152 until the allegations surfaced in late January, was arraigned in US District Court on four felony charges.

PROVIDENCE — A Rhode Island woman who lied about being a cancer-stricken decorated Marine combat veteran was arrested Monday on federal charges of fraud.

“In all the years I’ve been doing this, I’ve seldom seen a fraudulence scheme so wide ranging,” Assistant US Attorney Ron Gendron told Magistrate Judge Lincoln D. Almond. “It seemed any pot of money out there that she placed her hands on, she used fraud to try to acquire it.”

Advertisement

Cavanaugh appeared pale and teary from the concrete block room where she was held for the remote arraignment. Her defense attorney, Kensley Barrett, said she was trying to sell her home in Warwick for restitution for the alleged victims.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Almond released Cavanaugh on $50,000 unsecured bond, saying he did not believe she was a danger to the community, with supervision by court pretrial services. The magistrate ordered Cavanaugh into mental health treatment, to not possess weapons, and not travel outside of Rhode Island.

Cavanaugh’s alleged schemes were first uncovered by some of the people and organizations that help veterans in need — because they’d believed at first that she was one of them.

Kate Mannion, co-host of the podcast Zero Blog Thirty, first revealed the alleged deception on her Jan. 31 show. Mannion said that she had sent the HunterSeven Foundation a donation for the woman, whom she believed had been wounded by a roadside bomb blast.

Advertisement

Cavanaugh had told a story about serving tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, then being diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in September 2019. She described how a 5-centimeter lung nodule had spread to her spine and brain, leaving her just a few years to live. Cavanaugh’s description of metallic particles in her lung, specific to an IED blast, sounded similiar to stories of other military personnel who’d been injured in battle and suffered from cancer, Mannion said.

So similar — and yet, so much didn’t add up. Mannion said the HunterSeven sent her a letter was returning her donation to Cavanaugh, saying that “everything was a lie.”

Marine Maj. Thomas Schueman, founder of the nonprofit veterans group Patrol Base Abbate, told Task & Purpose that Cavanaugh told him she was dying of cancer from toxic exposure to burn pits. Schueman said that Cavanaugh showed him with a DD-214 that was ultimately found to be riddled with disparities.

Cavanaugh wasn’t a Marine and wasn’t suffering from cancer, but she used those stories to defraud well-intentioned people near and far, Gendron said.

“These are people that trusted her, that she met on a daily basis sometimes, face to face. Sometimes they were employees, people who she may have met through her fraudulent acceptance in the VFW, people she met through charities. She purported to be a Marine who was injured while serving the country in combat and had cancer,” he said. “That level of deception, a person who could be so cold hearted to purport to be a cancer-stricken ex-Marine and hold herself out as that so brazenly shows me she has absolutely no difficulty lying and manipulating and conning people.”

Advertisement

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.