Harvard Kennedy School professor claims Holberg Prize for examining intersection of science and democracy

A Harvard Kennedy School professor whose pioneering research has molded an emerging field that examines the intersection of science and democracy on Monday claimed the prestigious Holberg Prize, one of the top international awards for scholars in the arts and humanities, social sciences, law, or theology.

Sheila Jasanoff, the Kennedy School’s Pforzheimer professor of science and technology studies, was awarded the prize for a four-decade career in her field, known as STS. At its simplest, STS seeks to examine scientific research through a societal lens, and researchers in the field argue for science to be considered within the context of religious, legal, and political perspectives, Jasanoff said.

Advertisement

“Prizes are given to individual people, but individual people often be the bearers of something bigger,” she said in a Zoom interview from England, where she lectured over the weekend. “This is a recognition of a field that has been slow to gain recognition. But it’s also personally enormously humbling.”

Jasanoff, 78, is the 19th recipient of the prize, which was established by the government of Norway in 2003. Winners receive roughly $670,000 and “recognition in the community, wind in the sails for your research,” as Jasanoff put it. Her win was announced by the Holberg Prize Board Monday at a conference in Oslo.

Born in the West Bengal region of India to a family of academics, Jasanoff has spent her life at some of the world’s premier educational institutions, studying and working across an array of fields. She boasts a master’s degree in linguistics from University of Bonn in Germany, as well as an undergraduate degree in mathematics, a doctorate in linguistics, and a law degree from Harvard.

She was briefly an environmental lawyer, and a desire to engage with public policy led her to Cornell University, where she was the founding chair of the Department of Science and Technology Studies. Two decades later, Jasanoff founded the STS program at Harvard.

Advertisement

“I am thrilled that Sheila has received this prestigious honor,” said Doug Elmendorf, dean of the Kennedy School, in a statement. “And I am especially proud that the Kennedy School has been a home for her pathbreaking work that explores how policy, society, and law can play a role in scientific and technological decision-making. Sheila has been instrumental in defining and developing the science, technology, and society field.”

As Jasanoff explained it, STS was already brimming with inspired work when she first entered the field, but it was splintered into two strands: one examining internal questions about the process and operations of science, and another probing the external impacts of science — how science and technology influence society. Her role, she said, has been to unite the two strands.

“We are looking at how science works,” Jasanoff said. “Exactly how do claims made in science and things produced in technology interact with other phenomena in the world, and what are the implications of that for society?”

Her work, much of which has been focused on the environment and biotechnology, seeks to scrutinize society’s most pressing issues and offer a more holistic approach. At present, she is studying the various postures that countries have taken against the pandemic, and how they are regulating peoples’ behavior.

“We’re really focusing our attention on, ‘What kinds of societies do we want to live in?’ ” she said.

Advertisement

Jasanoff has studied the way societies have reacted to climate change, and how the scientific community has attempted to explain complicated information to the masses. That work focuses on human behavior, which Jasanoff says will be the “deciding factor” in cutting emissions internationally.

“For a long time, international agreement on climate change has been hampered, because people see the ethics of what we’re doing with the climate differently in different places of the world,” she said. “The disagreement isn’t mostly about the facts. It’s mostly about what is the right way to behave. These problems are not just just about batteries or geoengineering. It’s more of something to do with the the ‘How should we live together?’ question.”

Jasanoff’s research on gene editing, a subject that has spurred fierce ethical debate among scientists and politicians, was featured in the esteemed scientific journal Nature in 2018. She and her coauthor, Arizona State University life sciences Professor J. Benjamin Hurlbut, argued in the article for a so-called “global observatory” on gene editing, a conference of people from different facets of society that would discuss the practice’s ethical boundaries. Such a gathering would be a step forward from past conferences, they argued, which have only involved scientists, and thus have missed important perspectives.

Holberg Prize Committee Chairperson Heike Krieger lauded Jasanoff Monday, saying in a statement that her “theoretical contributions to the political sociology of scientific governance are transformational.”

The prize, Jasanoff said, could be a welcome boon for her field. Perhaps it could strengthen her argument that STS courses be required for undergraduates around the world. That, she said, would teach students to properly use and contextualize science and could “help us solve our democracy problem. We would have a more mature understanding of being in scientific and technological societies and fewer knee-jerk reactions.”

Advertisement

Jasanoff also hopes the prize will be a boost to her Science and Democracy Network, an international community of STS scholars she founded in 2002.

“I’m never happy with where I am,” she said. “I’ve got a lot more I’d like to do in my career.”

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.