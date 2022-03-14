Learning about the kind of parent I want to be

My daughter is 10 months old this week and I really have enjoyed it. For the past five months, I’ve been on paternity leave. I wake up every morning to change her diaper and feed her breakfast. We read books, bang on pots, try new foods, and spend time with grandparents. We’ve started learning how to communicate with each other and shared a lot of giggles.

Whenever I bring my daughter out in public, someone will approach us and say, “So cute, how old?” They’ll tell me about their own kids and grandkids, how old they are, where they live. The conversations vary, but they always end the same way: “Enjoy it while it lasts, it goes by so fast.”

I never got time like this with my own Dad. He was an incredibly hard worker, and by the time he got home at night, I was in bed. He rarely took a vacation. I know he loved me, but I wish we had been closer. When he passed away, it hit me how badly I wanted a different relationship with my own children.

Before I went out on paternity leave, I could feel myself falling into the same patterns my Dad lived in. I would get home from work late and my daughter was already in bed. She would be giggling about something, but I was in a Zoom meeting. I would hand her back to my wife to take an urgent phone call.

For the past few months, none of that has mattered. It has just been me and my daughter, and I’ve learned so much about her and about the kind of parent I want to be.

Parental leave also has profound societal benefits. Studies show access to paid leave reduces infant mortality and childhood obesity while improving educational outcomes. Spouses report more relationship satisfaction and lower divorce rates. Employers report increased employee satisfaction and productivity. It’s good for families, children, and the economy.

I’m very lucky I’ve been able to take so much time. Rhode Island is one of only five states that offer paid parental leave, but this covers just five weeks. I have access to six months of unpaid leave through my union contract, but most workers don’t have a union. I couldn’t have afforded to take unpaid leave, but because I’ve never had major health issues, I was able to save up my sick and vacation time for years and have used that to pay the bills while I’ve been out. I have a wonderful wife who took her maternity leave, then went back to work so I could take some time. If I lived in most states, if I didn’t have a union, if I had health issues, if I was a single parent, I couldn’t have afforded to take this time to care for and bond with my daughter.

It doesn’t have to be this way. The United States is way behind other wealthy countries who offer months, sometimes years, of paid parental leave. Rhode Island is behind New York and Massachusetts, which offer 12 weeks of paid time. Strong, bipartisan majorities support paid parental leave, and politicians across the political spectrum, from Bernie to Biden to Trump, are in favor.

Next week, my leave will end and I’ll return to work. Just as everyone warned me, it has gone by so, so fast. I’m grateful for this time with my daughter, and hopeful that someday soon, all parents will have this opportunity. I call on our national and state leaders to act now. Expand paid parental leave for all Americans, before any more precious time passes us by.

Fil Eden is an organizer at SEIU 1199 New England, a member of USW Local 134, and a new father in Wakefield, R.I.