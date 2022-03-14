Maine officials seeing ‘staggering increase’ in deadly crashes

“That is a concerning trend given 2021 ended as one of our safest years,” state officials said in a statement. “If we keep this up, we are on course for a very deadly spring here in Maine.”

There were 153 deaths from crashes in Maine in 2021. So far to date 32 people have died in crashes this year, officials said.

In January there were 13 fatalities in 2022 compared to 7 fatalities to 2021; in February there were 14 fatalities in 2022 compared to 11 fatalities to 2021; and in March, thus far, there was no change (5 fatalities in 2022 and 5 fatalities in 2021), officials said.

Contributing factors in the fatal crashes included unsafe and illegal speeds, reckless driving, alcohol and drug impaired driving, and not using safety belts, officials said.

Lauren Stewart, the state’s highway safety director, urged motorists to drive responsibly.

“Make safety for yourselves, and all others sharing the road with you, your top priority,” she said in a statement. “No one typically plans to be involved in a serious injury or fatal crash when they leave one destination for another. However, you can always plan to be a safe driver.”

Officials with the state’s Department of Public Safety and Bureau of Highway Safety are reminding drivers to be cautious, slow down, and wear seat belts.

“Be a defensive driver always engaged in the act of driving, being alert, and looking out for the other cars on the road,” officials said in the statement. “Just drive! Everything else can wait.”

Maine officials are also encouraging drivers to report what they see on the road to authorities.

“If you see something, say something,” the statement said. “If you see someone driving impaired, driving recklessly, aggressively, or unsafely, call 9-1-1 and be prepared to say where you are and what you see. Your call could save someone’s life.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com.