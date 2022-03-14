A new $12 million college scholarship from the Rhode Island Foundation

As of Friday, Rhode Island had 96.9 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days.

Vaccinated with two shots: 80.9 percent

Vaccinated with booster: 39 percent

New cases: 155 (3 percent positive)

Currently hospitalized: 82

Total deaths: 3,421

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health

Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources

If you’re a high school senior in Rhode Island or a recent graduate (props to you for reading Rhode Map) or you have a family member who’s about to go to college, the Rhode Island Foundation has a new way to help pay for higher education.

The state’s largest charitable foundation will announce Monday that it is launching a $12 million scholarship fund for students accepted at Bryant University, Providence College, Rhode Island College, Roger Williams University, the University of Rhode Island, or the Community College of Rhode Island.

The fund, which is expected to provide nearly 100 scholarships a year, is named after the late Robert G. and Joyce Andrew, who donated a portion of their estate to the foundation nearly 25 years ago. Robert died in 2015, and Joyce died in 2018. It’s the largest donation specifically for scholarships in the history of the foundation.

”Bob and Joyce loved Rhode Island. It was home,” said Drew Davies, a friend of the couple and co-executor of their estate. “They recognized the importance of education, but realized most kids couldn’t afford it; they certainly couldn’t afford it when they were young. They wanted to pass along the opportunity and gift of education, yet keep it in Rhode Island.”

Robert was a real estate investor and entrepreneur, and worked at Fleet when it was in the “Superman” building. Joyce worked at Citizens Bank.

The deadline to apply for this year’s round of scholarships is May 9. Students who are about to graduate high school or have graduated within the last three years are eligible, and they must demonstrate financial need. Students can apply here.

⚓ Inna Walker is safe in East Providence, but her entire family is stuck in Ukraine, sheltering in place as Russian bombs destroy the neighborhoods around them. Read more.

⚓ How Rhode Island plans to spend more than $700 million in new federal money on transportation, housing, and economic development programs. Read more.

⚓ On Tuesday, the state Senate will vote on a bill that would create “environmental justice focus areas” where permitting decisions would have to take into account the cumulative impact of pollution in certain neighborhoods. Read more.

⚓ Fun story from Brian Amaral on Davide Dukcevich, the heir to a Rhode Island charcuterie fortune, who is putting a $1 million slice of what he earned making meat toward a new way of doing it: growing it in a lab. Read more.

⚓ This week’s Ocean State Innovators Q&A is with Dean and Julie Couchey, co-founders of SoCo Vedge, a vegan meal delivery service. E-mail Alexa Gagosz with suggestions for this weekly interview. Read more.

⚓ Colleagues of an American journalist shot and killed in Ukraine Sunday mourned a friend whose respect for his work was revealed through his unflinching reporting in war zones, disaster areas, and refugee crises around the world. Read more.

⚓ Just as the appetite for indoor concerts returns, a new venue — made to fit a standing crowd of 3,500 people — will open in Allston Tuesday. Read more.

⚓ There are lots of jokes to be made about Tom Brady’s unretirement, but Tara Sullivan writes that it’s still a thrill. Read more.

🏀 JOIN: The inaugural Rhode Map Roundball NCAA Tournament Challenge is live, so make sure you fill out a bracket here. It’s free, and you can sign up by clicking “create a bracket now.” The top 5 finishers will get a Rhode Map tote bag.

⚓ The special commission studying tax-exempt properties in Rhode Island meets at 3 p.m. Here’s the agenda.

⚓ There’s a special Providence City Council meeting at 4:30 p.m. to approve the city’s new ward boundaries.

Ed Cooley overcame long odds as a kid growing up in South Providence. Now his scrappy Friars are following their coach’s lead. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Ed Fitzpatrick talks to Aminullah Faqiry, a front-line Afghan interpreter who worked with the US military for nearly 12 years. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

