Pedestrian struck by train in Natick; delays on MBTA commuter rail

A pedestrian was struck by a train in Natick on Monday, which caused delays on the MBTA commuter rail.

At 12:30 p.m. the Natick Fire Department tweeted that units were on the scene and one patient was being taken to the hospital.

“Active Incident: Units are on scene of a train vs. pedestrian in the area of East Central Street,” the tweet said. “One patient is being transported by Ambulance 1. Scene is still active at this time. Expect delays in the area.”