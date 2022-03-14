fb-pixel Skip to main content

Police actively searching for vehicle involved in three hit-and-run crashes in one hour

By Matt Yan Globe Correspondent,Updated March 14, 2022, 37 minutes ago
Police are searching for this gray 2007 Volkswagen Jetta (above) that was allegedly involved in three hit-and-runs over the span of an hour Monday morning.Brookline Police Department

Police are searching for a vehicle that was allegedly involved in three hit-and-run crashes over the course of an hour in Brookline and Cambridge on Monday morning, Brookline police said on Facebook.

A 2007 gray, four-door Volkswagen Jetta was allegedly involved in three hit-and-run incidents in Brookline and Cambridge that took place between 9 and 10 a.m., according to police.

The first hit-and-run incident took place on Memorial Drive in Cambridge, and the next crash involved a pedestrian on Pleasant Street in Brookline, police said. Brookline Police Department said a third hit-and-run incident took place on Harvard Street in Brookline.

Police said anyone who locates the car should contact Brookline police at 617-730-2222, and anyone with more information should contact Officer Brian Keaveney at 617-730-2739 or via email at bkeaveney@brooklinema.gov.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.

