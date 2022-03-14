Police actively searching for vehicle involved in three hit-and-run crashes in one hour

Police are searching for a vehicle that was allegedly involved in three hit-and-run crashes over the course of an hour in Brookline and Cambridge on Monday morning, Brookline police said on Facebook.
A 2007 gray, four-door Volkswagen Jetta was allegedly involved in three hit-and-run incidents in Brookline and Cambridge that took place between 9 and 10 a.m., according to police.
The first hit-and-run incident took place on Memorial Drive in Cambridge, and the next crash involved a pedestrian on Pleasant Street in Brookline, police said. Brookline Police Department said a third hit-and-run incident took place on Harvard Street in Brookline.
Police said anyone who locates the car should contact Brookline police at 617-730-2222, and anyone with more information should contact Officer Brian Keaveney at 617-730-2739 or via email at bkeaveney@brooklinema.gov.
