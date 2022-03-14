Police actively searching for vehicle involved in three hit-and-run crashes in one hour

Police are searching for this gray 2007 Volkswagen Jetta (above) that was allegedly involved in three hit-and-runs over the span of an hour Monday morning. Brookline Police Department

Police are searching for a vehicle that was allegedly involved in three hit-and-run crashes over the course of an hour in Brookline and Cambridge on Monday morning, Brookline police said on Facebook.

A 2007 gray, four-door Volkswagen Jetta was allegedly involved in three hit-and-run incidents in Brookline and Cambridge that took place between 9 and 10 a.m., according to police.