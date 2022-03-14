Requiem for a humanity correspondent

That’s no knock on Brady. It’s just a reality in a celebrity-obsessed culture, where the minute details of the lives of professional athletes, movie stars, and those who are, through sheer chance, born into either literal or figurative royal families are heaped on an audience more comfortable with distraction than the disturbing images of injustice and human suffering.

It goes without saying which story got more attention.

A few hours after the news of Brent Renaud’s death in Ukraine briefly captured the world’s attention Sunday, Tom Brady announced he was coming out of retirement.

It was a steely determination to bring that suffering to a wider audience, a fervent belief that showcasing just how horrible or apathetic human beings can be toward one another might somehow lead to less of it, that animated Brent Renaud, gave him purpose, and which ultimately cost him his life at the age of 50.

Renaud, a documentary filmmaker, was shot dead, and a photojournalist friend and colleague, Juan Arredondo, was shot and wounded, reportedly by Russian soldiers, as they drove through a suburb of Kyiv. Renaud and Arredondo were 2019 classmates as Nieman Fellows at Harvard University.

Renaud was in Ukraine, where nearly 3 million people have fled Russia’s invasion, for a film he was making about the global plight of refugees. It was part of a wider body of work in which he looked at the impact that intolerance and disasters, both natural and human-made, have on ordinary people.

Renaud and his brother, Craig, made films that won prestigious awards, the kind that get little attention compared to an Oscar or a Super Bowl MVP trophy.

But those who know Brent Renaud say accolades didn’t motivate him. Telling stories about the human condition did. He humanized the often-overlooked, be it a grunt from Arkansas sent to fight in Iraq, a rural meth addict, a homeless teenager in New Orleans, Haitians left destitute by an earthquake.

One of the most celebrated films he and his brother made, “Last Chance High,” was about a high school in Chicago where dedicated staff worked with troubled poor kids on whom everybody else had given up. That film captured the essence of his work: that no one is disposable, that everyone is capable of redemption, that every life matters, no matter the numbers in their bank account or zip code.

Journalists are always looking for a lead, to start their stories. Ann Marie Lipinski, the Nieman curator, says Brent Renaud led with empathy.

“Brent believed in loving his subjects,” Lipinski said. “It goes against journalistic convention. That’s just who Brent was.”

He marveled at the courage of ordinary people in extraordinary circumstances, those who leave their native countries, trying to find a better life, those who stand their ground and call out injustice in their own communities.

He grew up in Arkansas, and after George Floyd was murdered in Minneapolis by a police officer, he went to Harrison, Ark., a town considered a haven for white supremacists. He watched as a mostly white group of Black Lives Matter protesters marched by a contingent of white nationalists and armed militia members.

In a piece about the protest he wrote for the Globe, Renaud described watching a 22-year-old Black woman named Maya Hood address the gathering on the importance of not remaining silent in the face of injustice. He considered Hood’s brief impromptu speech among the bravest things he had ever witnessed.

His work often took him to some of the most dangerous places on earth. He did so knowing the risks, trying to minimize them as much as possible. He died covering a war, but to describe him as a war correspondent is too limiting. He was a humanity correspondent.

According to the United Nations, 55 journalists were killed doing their jobs in 2021, the lowest toll in a decade. The war in Ukraine will drive those numbers up.

Truth is the first casualty of war. Those determined to tell it, like Brent Renaud, are often next in line.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.