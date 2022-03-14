Scholars urge Harvard, other institutions to cut ties with Kremlin-linked oligarchs to protest Ukraine invasion

The statement was signed by nearly three dozen organizations and 189 individual scholars, including Boston-based Arts Against Aggression; the Harvard Library at Harvard University; Dmitry Smelyansky of Arts Against Aggression; Halyna Hryn of the Harvard Ukrainian Research Institute; Oxana Shevel, the president of American Association for Ukrainian Studies who teaches at Tufts University; and Oleh Kotsyuba of the Harvard Ukrainian Research Institute.

A strongly worded statement from the researchers, recently posted to the website of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, which receives funding from the US government as well as EU governments, noted that a “global effort” is underway to isolate Russia with a raft of economic sanctions .

Scores of prominent researchers - including scholars at Harvard, Tufts, UMass Boston, and Brandeis - are calling on western universities and cultural institutions to cut ties with wealthy donors linked to Russia amid that country’s ongoing brutal assault of Ukraine .

“In the aftermath of the invasion of Ukraine ... the time has come for academic and cultural institutions to do the same, to both support the victim of this aggression and to counter the Putin regime’s pervasive toxic propaganda,” said the statement, noting that MIT has severed ties with the Kremlin-sponsored Skolkovo program.

Advertisement

The statement called on Harvard, Yale and other institutions in the US and around the world to rename programs and buildings named for Len Blavatnik, described by the researchers as a ”Kremlin oligarch ... derives massive insider benefits from Putin’s regime.”

Blavatnik’s net worth is estimated at $33 billion, according to Forbes, and he was born in Ukraine but holds dual US and UK citizenship. He sold his stake in Russian oil company TNK-BP for $7 billion in 2013, Forbes said.

The Blavatnik Institute at Harvard Medical School is named for the tycoon. Harvard said in 2018 that Blavatnik had pledged $200 million to the medical school, with the “overarching aim of transforming new medical discoveries into patient treatments.”

Advertisement

Harvard declined to comment on the Ukraine scholars’ statement, which was posted online March 5.

“In its naked brutality the war being waged by Putin’s Russia against Ukraine is also a war against western democracy and the rule of law,” the Ukraine scholars’ statement said. “Along with democratic values, civilized, humane values are also an essential part of the resistance to Putin’s aggression. Not least of all, the war has also shown the issue to be both global and moral. Oligarchs who collaborate with and enable Putin’s regime should not retain their positions of honor and influence in those same Western societies that the Putin regime is intent on degrading and ultimately destroying.”

The statement was also signed by George G. Grabowicz, a research professor Ukranian literature at Harvard; Askold Melnyczuk, an English professor at UMass Boston; Emily Channel-Justice of the Harvard Ukrainian Research Institute; George Soroka, a lecturer on government at Harvard; Christine Jacobson, the Harvard Library’s assistant curator of modern books and manuscripts; and Dmitry Kleinbock, a mathematics professor at Brandeis.

The signatories said the appeal would be posted via social media under the hashtag #BLOCKPUTINWALLETS, a reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Among the signers who recently tweeted under the hashtag was Kotsyuba, who serves as manager of publications at Harvard’s Ukrainian Research Institute.

“The West needs to #blockputinwallets now, which includes academic institutions and think tanks that allowed #Kremligarchs to buy respectability and engaged in the cultural diplomacy of the criminal Russian regime,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Kotsyuba said in a follow-up tweet Sunday that “Russian oligarchs should not be allowed to launder their reputations using leading Western academic and cultural institutions!!”





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.