Scientists examine the bones of Sparrow-Hawk, the shipwreck believed to have brought Irish servants to Plymouth

The indentured servants, most of them Irish, spent nearly a year in Plymouth before completing the journey to fulfill their indentures in Virginia tobacco plantations.

After the ship foundered in a storm on the eastern shore of Cape Cod in 1626,its people were rescued by members of the Indigenous Nauset nation and brought to live in the newly established Plimoth Colony.

Pilgrim Hall Museum, the nation’s oldest continuously operating public museum, took part in a new scientific investigation of timbers from a shipwreck known as the Sparrow-Hawk to help prove they belonged to a small 17th-century ship that crossed the Atlantic with a group of female indentured servants onboard.

The ship’s 109 timbers have been assembled into a skeletal hull, “disassembled, measured, drawn, and exhibited many times,” said Pilgrim Hall’s executive director, Donna Curtin, “but they have never been fully examined archeologically or forensically until now.”

“One great question has haunted this assemblage of salt-worn timbers,” Curtin said. “Are they, in fact, from the same vessel described by William Bradford that brought the first documented Irish colonists to New England?”

The results of the study published in a March 11 article in the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports, titled “Dating the timbers from the Sparrow Hawk, a shipwreck from Cape Cod, USA,” confirm the remains are the oldest known shipwreck in Colonial English America.

The new effort to confirm an old find will help the museum to flesh out an intriguing episode in the Pilgrim story, in which a group of female servants, most of them Irish, lived in the small English colony for nine months.

Curtain said the study gives Pilgrim Hall Museum a scientific basis to display the timbers in future exhibitions and pursue its effort to develop a nuanced portrait of the Sparrow-Hawk’s passengers and what effect their stay in Plymouth might have had on both the colony and on their own futures.

“We hope to move beyond assumptions to the realm of the probability,” she said.

Buried by the tides until a 19th-century storm exposed them, the timbers have long been believed to belong to the wreckage of the Sparrow-Hawk, but scientists using newly developed dendrological and other techniques were able to “lower the window of improbability” of that identification, Curtin said.

The shipwreck of the Sparrow-Hawk and the removal of its passengers to Plymouth is one of the most dramatic stories of early 17th-century New England. “There was a ship, with many passengers in her and sundrie goods, bound for Virginia,” Bradford wrote at the beginning of a detailed account of the incident in his journal of the colony’s history.

The ship’s passengers included two English merchants along with farmers and the indentured servants. The arrival of a significant number of newcomers not intending to become part of a religiously founded colony – and not all of them English – may have had a significant impact on the colony’s daily life. They were housed with various families, and remained in the colony long enough for ties to develop. One of the ship’s male passengers impregnated one of the maids, and the two fled to Boston apparently “to escape punishment,” Bradford wrote.

The following year the servants were sent by ship to Virginia, because their indentures bound them to service there.

The Sparrow-Hawk story achieved wide currency after a storm churned up a saltmarsh in 1863, revealing the site of a former harbor in Orleans and Chatham and exposing the timbers of a shipwreck. The hull was removed from the sand and widely displayed.

The find was “a huge curiosity,” Curtin said. The timbers were exhibited publicly on the Boston Commons because of their connection to the Pilgrims.

Acquired by Pilgrim Hall in 1889, the timbers were displayed in the museum, loaned to a Cape Cod museum for display, and returned in 2011 to Pilgrim Hall for storage. Four years ago they came to the attention of Calvin Mires, a research associate of Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute and Bridgewater State University professor, who was familiar with new techniques developed in Europe to analyze fossil woods, date them, and determine their origins.

A research team to perform an analysis of the wood and compare it to a previously established database was led by Frederick Hocker, director of research at the Vasa Museum in Stockholm, who had directed a dendrological analysis of a ship that had sunk in 1628. Using similar techniques, specialists extracted samples from the Sparrow-Hawk and sought to identify the date range and provenance of the ship’s timbers.

Curtin said that while the study cannot definitely prove the recovered timbers belong to the Sparrow-Hawk, the probability is high. The study eliminates some alternative explanations of their origin by showing that the timbers from the shipwreck came from England and date to the early 17th or late 16th century. It yields a picture of an older ship, about 40 feet long, small for an ocean crossing.

That picture, Curtin said, suggests how “desperate” some members of Europe’s vast underclass might have been to improve their circumstances, even if it involved risking a dangerous voyage and embracing a life of bonded service in a new continent.

She said the study gives the museum, which opened to the public in 1824, the confidence to display the timbers in the future and pursue a nuanced historical portrait of the ship’s passengers and the impact of their time in Plymouth.

After a winter shutdown because of the pandemic, the museum will open for the year on April 1 and follow a Wednesday to Sunday schedule of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For ticket information, go to pilgrimhall.org/index.html.

