Seekonk police officer injured while trying to stop fleeing suspect

A Seekonk police officer was injured while trying to stop a vehicle that ended up crashing and rolling over at the East Providence line, police said.
Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella said officers responded to a call of a reported shoplifting in progress at the Home Depot on Highland Avenue, and when they arrived at the scene they saw a person matching the description of the suspect attempting to leave.
Isabella said the suspect got into a vehicle as officers approached, and when they tried to stop the vehicle one officer was struck and suffered minor injuries. Police pursued the suspect for a short distance and as he approached the East Providence Line he hit another vehicle and rolled over, he said.
The suspect, who has nine active arrest warrants, was was taken into custody and is being charged with “several offenses,” Isabella said.
