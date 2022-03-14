Seekonk police officer injured while trying to stop fleeing suspect

A Seekonk police officer was injured while trying to stop a vehicle that ended up crashing and rolling over at the East Providence line, police said.

Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella said officers responded to a call of a reported shoplifting in progress at the Home Depot on Highland Avenue, and when they arrived at the scene they saw a person matching the description of the suspect attempting to leave.

Isabella said the suspect got into a vehicle as officers approached, and when they tried to stop the vehicle one officer was struck and suffered minor injuries. Police pursued the suspect for a short distance and as he approached the East Providence Line he hit another vehicle and rolled over, he said.