State’s COVID-19 death toll falls by more than 3,700 under new counting method

The state’s official tally of COVID-19 deaths dropped by more than 3,700 in new data released Monday under a new counting method that Massachusetts health officials say more accurately reflects the pandemic’s impact.

The state reported a total of 19,981 confirmed and probable COVID deaths as of Sunday, down from 23,751 on March 10. The new data on Monday included nine new confirmed COVID deaths, bringing the total to 18,886, and no new probable deaths, leaving the total at 1,095.

The change comes after the Department of Public Health announced last week it would narrow the state’s definition of a COVID-related death and was expecting the total number of deaths to fall by about 3,700.