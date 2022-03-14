State’s COVID-19 death toll falls by more than 3,700 under new counting method

The state’s official tally of COVID-19 deaths dropped by more than 3,700 in new data released Monday under a new counting method that Massachusetts health officials say more accurately reflects the pandemic’s impact.
The state reported a total of 19,981 confirmed and probable COVID deaths as of Sunday, down from 23,751 on March 10. The new data on Monday included nine new confirmed COVID deaths, bringing the total to 18,886, and no new probable deaths, leaving the total at 1,095.
The change comes after the Department of Public Health announced last week it would narrow the state’s definition of a COVID-related death and was expecting the total number of deaths to fall by about 3,700.
Under the new system, any person who dies within 30 days of a COVID diagnosis is recorded by the state as having died from COVID, except for cases where another cause of death is clear. The previous method counted anyone who died within 60 days of a COVID-19 diagnosis.
COVID deaths can be counted beyond the 30-day window if COVID or an “equivalent term” is listed on the death certificate, or if investigators conclude the death was COVID related.
The new system was recommended by the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists, which helps establish uniform methods for states to track and record various diseases.
