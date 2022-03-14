TechBoston Academy employee charged with receiving sexual images from minor

Bail was set at $3,000 and Logan was ordered to have no contact with and to stay away from the victim and witnesses, as well as staying away from the victim’s home and school, the district attorney’s office said. He is due back in court April 27.

Ernest Logan, 31, a technician at TechBoston Academy, appeared in the West Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court on two counts of lascivious posing a child in a state of nudity, the district attorney’s office said in a statement. Logan was arrested Friday.

An employee at a public school in Dorchester for grades six through 12 was arraigned Monday on charges that he requested and received “sexual images” from a minor, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said.

“Providing safe and supportive environments for young people to learn and grow is vital to ensuring their future success,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. “They deserve nothing less, and as adults we have a duty to ensure that every child is protected.”

A child’s relative reached out to Boston police detectives after finding “concerning communications” between the alleged victim and Logan, who was known to the family through his job at TechBoston Academy, the district attorney’s office said.

“Among the communications, Logan allegedly encouraged the victim to send him sexual images, requests with which the victim complied,” the statement said.

In a statement, Boston Public Schools said the department could not comment on the specifics of the incident, but could confirm that “a member of the community has been placed on leave and we are cooperating with the Boston Police Department and their investigation.”

“Boston Public Schools prioritizes the health, safety, and wellbeing of our students and staff and works to ensure all members of our community feel safe and supported in our schools,” the statement said. “We also work swiftly when informed that a member of our community has done something that is counter to that shared value.”

An attorney representing Logan had no comment Monday.

The incident remains under investigation.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.