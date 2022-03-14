Tell us: Will you ever stop wearing a mask indoors in public?

COVID-19 restrictions are dropping fast across Massachusetts and the rest of the country. For many, it feels like the pandemic has ended just in time for spring.

But while case counts, hospitalizations, and deaths remain low, some experts warned it’s possible abandoning restrictions too soon could pose a danger, particularly to people at a higher risk of developing serious illness from the coronavirus.

