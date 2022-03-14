fb-pixel Skip to main content

Tell us: Will you ever stop wearing a mask indoors in public?

By Sahar Fatima Globe Staff,Updated March 14, 2022, 19 minutes ago
What would it take for you to feel comfortable enough to ditch your mask? Tell us in our survey.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

COVID-19 restrictions are dropping fast across Massachusetts and the rest of the country. For many, it feels like the pandemic has ended just in time for spring.

But while case counts, hospitalizations, and deaths remain low, some experts warned it’s possible abandoning restrictions too soon could pose a danger, particularly to people at a higher risk of developing serious illness from the coronavirus.

With rules easing, are you still keeping your mask on in public indoor spaces? Will you ever feel comfortable enough to remove it? Tell us in the survey below.

Related: Boston public health officials rescind public health emergency, take steps toward ending school mask mandate
Related: ‘This should not be survival of the fittest.’ For high-risk people, COVID is far from over
Related: Where should you wear a mask indoors? This map shows the COVID-19 level in each Massachusetts community, according to the CDC’s new system.

Sahar Fatima can be reached at sahar.fatima@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sahar_fatima.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video