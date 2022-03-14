Things that lasted longer than Tom Brady’s retirement from pro football

He’ll rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers , where he is still under contract for one more year. Brady led the Buccaneers to a championship in Super Bowl LV, his seventh Super Bowl title after winning six over the course of 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

Tom Brady’s retirement from professional football lasted just 41 days, as the legendary quarterback announced that he will return for his 23rd season in the NFL .

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” he wrote. “That time will come. But it’s not now.”

The news stirred up a whirlwind of chatter on social media as players, teams, fans, and journalists reacted to the GOAT’s Sunday night surprise.

Brady’s return marks the end of one of the shortest retirements on record, at 41 days. To put that in perspective, here are some things that last, or lasted, longer than Brady’s brief breakup with pro football.

The shelf life of donated blood (42 days)

If you donated blood on Feb. 1, the day Brady announced he was stepping away from football, chances are it’s already been used to help someone in need. But if not, that blood may only sit on the shelf for another day. According to the Red Cross, red blood cells can be stored in refrigerators at 6 degrees Celsius for up to 42 days.

The Major League Baseball lockout (99 days)

Major League Baseball players and owners finally reached a deal on March 10, ending several weeks of stalled negotiations over a new collective bargaining agreement. The lockout has already delayed the start of the MLB season. Opening Day, originally scheduled for March 31, is now set for April 7, with the Red Sox facing the Yankees in the Bronx.

The voyage of the Mayflower (66 days)

The time it took for Brady to mull over his retirement and ultimately change his mind was about two weeks shorter than the transatlantic voyage the Pilgrims took on the Mayflower. They embarked from England on Sept. 6, 1620, and landed on Cape Cod on Nov. 11, 1620.

The longest season of Survivor (42 days)

Brady’s period of retirement would have eclipsed just about every season of Survivor except one. Following the success of Survivor’s first season, the reality show’s executives reportedly wanted to extend its second season, dubbed “Survivor: The Australian Outback,” from 39 days to 42 days. But by the time the season finished airing, viewers felt the storylines were drawn out and thin, and the show returned to 39 days for ensuing seasons.

New Coke (77 days)

Facing pressure from the surging popularity of Pepsi in the mid-1980s, in part due to the popular “Pepsi Challenge” ad campaign, the Coca-Cola Company decided to make changes and market a new formula for its cola in hopes of securing a larger share of the market. Instead, just about everyone who loved Coca-Cola hated New Coke, and the company reintroduced its original formula as Coca-Cola Classic on July 11, 1985, 77 days after New Coke was announced. Technically, New Coke stayed on the market for several more years (it was renamed Coke II in 1992) until it was discontinued in 2002, according to Britannica.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.