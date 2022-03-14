Two Acton police officers on leave amid allegations of inappropriate conduct

Two Acton police officers are on leave as authorities investigate “serious and deeply disturbing” allegations of inappropriate conduct involving a high school student, town officials said.
A person who said they are a former Acton-Boxborough Regional High School student told an Acton police sergeant that they were the victim “of past inappropriate conduct by two officers in separate incidents” while the officers were working as school resource officers, officials said in a statement Saturday.
The alleged victim reported this to the sergeant during a traffic stop, and police were later “made aware that someone posted on social media detailing the same alleged conduct,” the statement said.
Advertisement
The two officers were placed on paid administrative leave and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office is investigating, the statement said. Ryan’s office did not return a message seeking comment Monday night.
“The allegations are serious and deeply disturbing, and we take all such claims seriously,” Acton Police Chief Richard Burrows said in the statement. “We are cooperating with and have turned over our report of this matter to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and State Police Detectives assigned to her office.”
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.