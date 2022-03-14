Two-alarm blaze in Lynn damages two homes

Crews responded at approximately 10:41 a.m. and spotted heavy fire at the rear of 77 Chestnut St., said Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer. Archer said the blaze started at 77 Chestnut St. and had spread next door to 73 Chestnut St. when firefighters arrived.

A two-alarm fire ripped through the roof of a Lynn apartment building and damaged the exterior of the home next door Monday morning, fire officials said.

The two-alarm blaze damaged an apartment building and the exterior of a home next door.

The building at 77 Chestnut St. is a wood framed two-and-a-half-story apartment building, and 73 Chestnut St. is a two-story, wood framed single-family residence, he said.

Archer described the volume of fire upon arrival as “tremendous.”

Advertisement

Archer said the residents of the apartment building self-evacuated. The building has three different families, with seven adults and four kids total, but, he said, he was not sure how many were home at the time of the fire.

Archer said the fire was knocked down and under control as of 11:20 a.m., and crews were still on site checking for extensions. “Crews did a fantastic job of getting in position and knocking it down,” he said.

No residents were injured but two police officers were treated for minor smoke inhalation, Archer said.

Archer said the apartment building has extensive damage, with most of the damage in the rear of the building. He said all three units have smoke, water, and fire damage, and the exterior of 73 Chestnut St. suffered damage as well. Archer could not provide an estimated cost of damages but said he anticipates that the residents at 73 Chestnut St. can return home today.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.