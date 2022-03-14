Two boys injured in altercation at Ashmont MBTA station

MBTA Transit Police stopped an altercation in which two juveniles suffered non-life-threatening injuries at Ashmont station in Dorchester on Monday afternoon, officials said.
One boy had a stab wound to his leg, Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan, a department spokesman, said in an e-mail. A second boy had a “superficial injury,” Transit Police said on Twitter.
The incident is under investigation. No further information was immediately available Monday evening.
Transit Police officers, already on scene, disrupted an altercation amongst juveniles at #MBTA Ashmont Station. One juvenile male sustained a non-life threatening stab wound and a 2nd juvenile male sustained a superficial injury. Scene has been cleared. Matter under investigation— MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) March 14, 2022
