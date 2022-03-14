fb-pixel Skip to main content

Two boys injured in altercation at Ashmont MBTA station

By Madison Mercado Globe Correspondent,Updated March 14, 2022, 45 minutes ago

MBTA Transit Police stopped an altercation in which two juveniles suffered non-life-threatening injuries at Ashmont station in Dorchester on Monday afternoon, officials said.

One boy had a stab wound to his leg, Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan, a department spokesman, said in an e-mail. A second boy had a “superficial injury,” Transit Police said on Twitter.

The incident is under investigation. No further information was immediately available Monday evening.

Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.

