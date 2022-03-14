Warren endorses Ricardo Arroyo in Suffolk DA’s race

“I am glad to endorse Ricardo Arroyo for Suffolk County District Attorney,’' Warren said in a statement released by Arroyo’s campaign. “Ricardo is an experienced and compassionate public servant and attorney with an unwavering commitment to justice.”

Arroyo a Boston City Councilor in his second term, is campaigning for the job Rollins left to become US Attorney for Massachusetts. Arroyo is a former public defender and an advocate on the council for police reform.

Senator Elizabeth Warren has endorsed Ricardo Arroyo who is running to succeed Rachel Rollins as the district attorney for Suffolk County, Arroyo’s campaign announced Monday.

Advertisement

Warren cited Arroyo’s roles in the courts and on the council.

“As a public defender and Boston City Councilor, Ricardo has worked tirelessly to address systemic racial and class inequities,’' Warren said. “With Ricardo as District Attorney, Suffolk County will help lead the fight for equal justice by combating racial and class disparities in our criminal justice system while supporting people’s safety, dignity, and wellbeing.”

Arroyo welcomed the endorsement.

“I am truly honored to be endorsed by Senator Elizabeth Warren,” he said in a statement. “She has been a leader and partner in the fight for social, economic, and racial justice both in Massachusetts and nationally.”

Arroyo announced his candidacy last month for the role as prosecutor for Boston, Chelsea, Revere and Winthrop.

So far, Kevin Hayden, appointed by Governor Charlie Baker to complete Rollins’s term, which expires later this year, has also filed campaign paperwork. . Hayden previously worked in the office as an assistant district attorney from 1997 to 2008. Before his latest appointment, he had been chairman of the state’s Sex Offender Registry Board since 2015.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.