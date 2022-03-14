Idaho legislators pass abortion ban based on law in Texas

The bill was the latest display of confidence from anti-abortion activists and lawmakers across the country. Both sides of the abortion debate anticipate that by summer, the Supreme Court could pare back or overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to abortion.

The Idaho House, led by Republicans, approved the bill 51-14 and sent it to Gov. Brad Little. Little, a Republican, has signed a separate law restricting abortion that passed last year.

Idaho on Monday became the first state to adopt a copycat of an unusual new Texas law that relies on ordinary citizens to enforce a ban on abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy as a way of getting around court challenges to its constitutionality.

The court has declined to intervene to stop the Texas law. On Friday, the Texas Supreme Court said it was unable to stop the ban because the law explicitly prohibits the state officials who were sued from enforcing it.

On Monday, the sponsors of the Idaho bill said they were encouraged by those decisions.

“Texas’ clever, private course of action did good,” said Rep. Steven Harris, the bill’s co-sponsor in the Idaho House. “It stopped physical abortions, chemical abortions in their tracks.”

The Idaho bill differs from the Texas law in some key respects.

Texas allows any civilian to sue anyone who “aids or abets” a woman in getting an abortion after fetal cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks. The Idaho bill, similarly titled a “heartbeat bill,” allows family members of what the legislation calls “a preborn child” to sue the abortion provider.

The Texas law allows no exceptions for women who are victims of rape or incest. The Idaho bill provides an exception.

Data shows that abortions in Texas have dropped 60% since its law took effect in September. Some clinics in neighboring states have seen an 800% increase in demand for abortion as women cross state borders for the procedure. One of those states, Oklahoma, is considering its own six-week ban.

“It is appalling that anyone could look at the chaos and harm in Texas over the past six months and think, ‘I want that for the people in my state,’ ” said Alexis McGill Johnson, president of Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.