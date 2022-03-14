‘Things are growing worse by the hour’: Mass. Congress members weigh in on how US could help Ukraine

“The economic sanctions for the first time ever involve countries all around the world, and have cut Russia off from the formal banking system,” Warren said, speaking at a news conference near the Lower Neponset River . “This is extraordinary. Nothing like this has happened before.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren said the US approach, of leaning heavily on economic sanctions to discourage an invasion that “could escalate into full-scale world war,” is somewhat novel.

Ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s virtual speech to members of the US Congress Wednesday, representatives from Massachusetts spoke of possible paths to aide for the country, which has been fighting off an invasion from Russian troops for about two weeks.

The goal is to make sanctions hurt enough that Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has been the driving force behind the invasion, feels the war is no longer worth the effort, Warren said. She noted that private companies are already pulling out of business in Russia. The next step, she said, might be making sure Russia cannot use cryptocurrency to work around the sanctions.

“Three quarters of all of the ransomware attacks come through Russia, so they’re good at being able to hide money and use illicit activities for helping support the economics of the country,” she said. “This is a real problem. North Korea has already been using crypto, for example, in order to evade economic sanctions around the world.”

Last week the Senate passed $13.6 billion in military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine as part of a $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill. Almost half of that money, $6.5 billion, will go directly to the US Department of Defense, and the rest will be spread among other agencies, like the US Agency for International Development.

Representative Stephen Lynch of South Boston said he was horrified to see the images coming out of Ukraine.

“I think it’s a question of how much slaughter and how much violence against civilians in Ukraine the world community will tolerate,” Lynch said. “I understand that Ukraine is not part of NATO, but they are part of the human race, and there is a wider and deeper obligation that we have to protect innocent children and families.”

Lynch lauded the Biden administration for sending aid and resources to Ukraine without deploying US troops there.

“But again, things are growing worse by the hour in Ukraine,” Lynch said. “And there’s an ultimate point at which, I think, either under the UN banner or the NATO banner, the free world will be forced to respond.”

Lynch and Warren made their remarks near the end of a news conference where officials announced that the EPA designated a 3.7-mile stretch of the Lower Neponset River a Superfund site.

