In Fla., sexual orientation, gender being made subject for debate but not classroom

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida can pretend this world does not include LGBTQ+ humans, but they will continue to exist. They also will continue to thrive and make positive contributions to their communities despite these pitiful efforts to censor their existence.

Next up in the headlines: “Florida law prohibits the teaching of the alphabet and reading: DeSantis fears, ‘Children might read about gay people.’ ”

Children in kindergarten through third grade will learn about queerness regardless of whether educators are prohibited from providing direct instruction on LGBTQ+ people and identities. Children notice when subjects are avoided, and this causes them to have more questions.

It is in children’s nature to attempt to form an understanding of the world in which we live, and it is the duty of educators to guide that understanding, not suppress it.

Emma Kantrov

Brighton





Discussing these personal issues should be parents’ domain

Re “Fla. lawmakers OK sexual orientation, gender instruction bill” (Page A4, March 9): Children go to school to learn the three Rs and subjects such as English, science, and history. Any discussions regarding sexual orientation and gender should come from parents, not teachers. Sensitive and controversial topics, which can confuse and upset children, have no business being discussed in the classroom. Parents know their children best. It is up to them to discuss such personal issues with their children at their own discretion.

JoAnn Lee Frank

Clearwater, Fla.