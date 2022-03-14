Still measuring the weight of Tsarnaev’s punishment

Jeff Jacoby’s March 9 column ( “Execute Tsarnaev,” Opinion), which repeatedly asserts that Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev should be executed “now,” following the Supreme Court’s decision reinstating the death penalty in his case, nowhere acknowledges that Tsarnaev has additional legal remedies that he is entitled to pursue.

Even after high court ruling, Marathon bomber has legal avenues he can pursue

Protesters against the death penalty display a banner in front of the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse on April 21, 2015, in Boston.

Specifically, he is entitled to file a post-conviction petition raising claims that he was unable to have heard in his initial appeal, including most especially claims that his lawyers were ineffective. The government cannot seek his execution before his initial petition is resolved, which may take years. Even the Trump administration recognized as much: The numerous people executed at the end of President Trump’s term all at least had an opportunity to complete litigation on their initial post-conviction motion.

Advertisement

I have no issue with Jacoby’s stating his views on the death penalty, but it is irresponsible to omit this information and suggest that the Biden administration can immediately seek an execution. Tsarnaev’s remaining legal remedies are an essential part of the “due process of law” that the column purports to extol.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Ryan Norwood

Pittsburgh

The writer is an assistant federal public defender. He plays no role in the Tsarnaev case, and the views expressed here are his own.





Life without parole would send powerful message

In response to the Supreme Court’s 6-3 vote upholding Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s death sentence (“High court reinstates death penalty for Tsarnaev,” Page A1, March 5), one victim noted that “it sends a message that you can’t go planting bombs that mangle and mutilate people.” Sure, but life without parole sends the same message. Actually, capital punishment sends another message — that it is appropriate for people to kill those who harm you, which happens far too often in this county.

It is long overdue for the federal government to join our allied nations and a growing number of states by abolishing capital punishment.

Advertisement

James Alan Fox

Lipman Family Professor of Criminology, Law & Public Policy

Northeastern University

Boston





Executions have no place in civilized society

“Execute” — a nasty, chilling word, meaning to put to death a person found guilty of a capital crime.

In his column last week, Jeff Jacoby approvingly cites the decision of the Supreme Court to reinstate the death penalty for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev for his role in the Boston Marathon bombing. At the time, Tsarnaev was a teenager who, with his older brother, committed what Jacoby calls “one of the worst horrors in Boston’s history.” These are the facts.

Another fact is that, of all Western industrialized nations, only the United States continues the barbaric practice of the death penalty.

Executions have no place in a civilized society. Opposing the death penalty does not suggest a lack of sympathy for victims and their loved ones. Rather, executions demonstrate a lack of respect for human life.

It is the position of the American Civil Liberties Union that murder is abhorrent and a policy of state-authorized killings is immoral. Rather than call for President Biden to carry out Tsarnaev’s punishment, as Jacoby does, we should instead consider the words of Coretta Scott King: “I stand firmly and unequivocally opposed to the death penalty. . . . An evil deed is not redeemed by an evil deed of retaliation. Morality is never upheld by a legalized murder.”

It is time for the United States to renounce revenge and abolish the inhumane practice of executions.

Advertisement

Ann Madigan

Milton