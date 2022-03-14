10 players with Massachusetts ties to watch in the women’s NCAA Tournament

Representing a range of teams, from top seeds to one-bid conference champions, here are 10 players with Massachusetts ties to watch.

With the first-round matchups set for the NCAA Division 1 women’s basketball tournament, there are plenty of players with local ties set to compete.

One of the best players in the nation and the two-time reigning Lisa Leslie Center of the Year, Boston is averaging 16.8 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game. The 6-foot-5-inch forward lived with her aunt in Worcester during middle and high school, which played an important role in her basketball exposure and her path to stardom at South Carolina.

The top overall seed Gamecocks (29-2) will play Friday against the winner of First Four game between Howard and Incarnate Word.

2. Araion Bradshaw, Dayton

The Boston native prepped at Thayer Academy before starting her career at South Carolina. The 5-6 guard transferred to Dayton after a season. A three-time Atlantic 10 All-Defensive pick and the 2020-21 conference Player of the Year, Bradshaw is averaging 6.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

No. 11 seed Dayton (25-5) plays No. 6 seed DePaul in the First Four Wednesday.

3. Katie Benzan, Maryland

Benzan, a Wellesley native and Noble & Greenough graduate, played her first three collegiate seasons close to home, at Harvard. She transferred to Maryland last year and played an extra year of eligibility granted to all student-athletes because of the pandemic.

The 5-6 guard is averaging 10.5 points and 3.9 assists per game for the No. 4 seed Terrapins (21-8), who play No. 13 seed Delaware Friday.

Katie Benzan (right) is a Wellesley native. Greg Fiume/Getty

4. Sam Breen, UMass

The Atlantic 10 Player of the Year, Breen led the Minutewomen in scoring (16.9) and rebounds (10.3). The 6-1 graduate student is a semifinalist for the Becky Hammond Mid-Major Player of the Year award.

No. 12 seed UMass (26-6) plays No. 5 seed Notre Dame Saturday.

5. Caroline Ducharme, UConn

A Milton native and Noble & Greenough graduate, Ducharme carved out an important role in her first year with the Huskies, garnering All-Big East Second Team and All-Big East Freshman honors. The 6-2 guard is averaging 11.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per game

The No. 2 seed Huskies (25-5) play No. 15 seed Mercer Saturday.

6. Grace Heeps, Albany

The 5-11 junior guard, a Northfield Mount Hermon graduate, spent her freshman season at UMass before transferring to Albany. Heeps has started in all but one of her 49 appearances with the America East champion Great Danes (23-9), a No. 16 seed, who play No. 1 seed Louisville Friday.

7. Brianna Herlihy, Villanova

Herlihy won two MIAA state championships at Braintree before starting her Villanova career. The 6-foot forward is averaging 10.9 points and 8.2 rebounds as a sixth-year grad student for the No. 11 seed Wildcats (23-8), who play No. 6 seed BYU Saturday.

8. Sydney Lowery, Fairfield

After playing three seasons at Boston College, the 5-10 guard opted out of the 2020-21 season before enrolling at Fairfield as a graduate transfer. Lowery averages 9.3 points and 3.6 rebounds per game for the No. 15 seed Stags (25-6), who play No. 2 seed Texas Saturday.

Sydney Lowery (right) transferred from BC to Fairfield. Matt Rourke/Associated Press

9. Masseny Kaba, Central Florida

A Dorchester native and Cathedral graduate, Kaba is a fifth-year member of the Knights. The 6-3 forward averages 9.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. Central Florida (25-3), a No. 7 seed, plays No. 10 seed Florida Saturday.

10. Vanessa Udoji, Howard

The Randolph native and Northfield Mount Hermon graduate, a 5-10 forward, transferred to Howard as a graduate student after starting her career at Quinnipiac. The No. 16 seed Bison (20-9) play fellow No. 16 seed Incarnate Word in the First Four Wednesday.