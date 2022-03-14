Arlington girls’ hockey tops Shrewsbury, earns first Division 1 state final appearance

The thrilling victory vaulted the second-seeded Spy Ponders (22-1-1) into their first state final. Arlington will play the Austin Prep/Acton-Boxborough winner Sunday at TD Garden.

With her 19th, and final save of the night at the buzzer, senior captain Elise Rodd denied a desperation heave from the neutral zone by Shrewsbury freshman defender Yasmine McKenzie, preserving a 2-1 Division 1 semifinal for Arlington at Gallo Arena in Bourne.

Not until the clock struck 0:00 Monday night could the Arlington girls’ hockey team fully comprehend the historic achievement for the program.

Junior Maddie Krepelka scored both goals, raising her season total to 32, and an even 50 points. She opened with a rip at 14:42 of the first period and scored again just 1:48 of the third period, which stood as the winner after Taylor Ryder scored at 4:30 for the sixth-seeded Colonials (16-7-1).

Advertisement

In a game with no penalties and thus no power-play opportunities for either team, Krepelka’s goal late in the first period carried a fair amount of weight for the Ponders in a game deprived of any momentum swings.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“It’s pretty amazing, but I couldn’t do it without my linemates and the rest of my team,” said Maddie Krepelka, who plays on Arlington’s top line with her sister Julia, a freshman with 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists) and senior co-captain Gabby Russo, the team’s second-leading scorer with 13-23—36 totals. Julia assisted on Maddie’s second goal.

Freshman Risa Montoya made 19 saves for Shrewsbury.

“We’ve been working our way up to this point all year, it’s an achievement we’ve been working towards the entire time,” Maddie Krepelka said. “It’s an amazing opportunity we have to play at the Garden.”

Austin Prep dealt Arlington its only loss of the season.

Division 2 State

Algonquin/Hudson 3, Medfield 2 (OT) — Her coaches telling Emily Johns to keep digging, assuring her that she was going to score before game’s end.

Advertisement

The sophomore from Clintonb created space by sidestepping a defender, firing home the winner high gloveside on a two-on-zero rush in overtime, lifting the 10th seeded Tomahawks past No. 22 Medfield in a Division 2 semifinal at Loring Arena in Framingham.

Algonquin (18-3-2) will play the Natick/Canton winner Sunday at TD Garden.

“My one thing was to score and put the puck in the net,” said Johns. “My coaches kept saying to keep at it because I’m going to get one. Finally, it worked.”

The T-Hawks won their second consecutive tournament game in overtime, a testament to the team’s perseverance and ability to remain calm under pressure.

“It was a one bounce game and that was our bounce,” said Algonquin coach Mike Hodge. “The message was just to dig deep. Find whatever ounce you have and make it happen. I mean, that was a hard fought game. That was fun.”

Sophomore Katherine Flippo weaved through two defenders and sniped a goal just under the crossbar to put the Warriors (16-8) ahead with 8:38 to play, yet the T-Hawks were not to be denied.

Mallory Farrell, a sophomore from Marlborough, alluded a defender at the blueline and tied the game with 2:53 to play with a powerful wrist shot, scoring her second goal of the game. With the multi goal game, Farrell hit the 30 goal mark for the season.

Advertisement

“I saw an opening and my coaches always tell me to go wide and shoot,” said Farrell. “I was thinking about that and it worked.”

Algonquin last reached the state semifinals in 2018, a 5-0 loss to Wellesley.

“I just feel for the girls, they’ve worked hard for years,” said Hodge. “We knew that we could have a chance this year. After the first week or two of the season, we saw tremendous growth within our team and started to feel like, ‘why not us?’”.

“It’s a dream,” said Johns. “We’ve been working this the whole entire season and it’s so crazy that it’s finally real.”

Cam Kerry reported from Loring Arena in Framingham.