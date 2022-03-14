False start? Tom Brady’s ‘final’ touchdown pass sells for $518,628 at auction — but now it’s not so final.

The Lelands site had described the pigskin as “the final touchdown ball of Tom Brady’s career” during the Bucs’ playoff loss to the Rams on Jan. 23. Brady connected on the 55-yard touchdown pass with receiver Mike Evans in the fourth quarter, cutting the Rams’ lead to 27-20. The Rams ultimately won 30-27 .

The ball sold for $518,628 during an auction run by the New Jersey-based Lelands sports memorabilia auction house, according to the company’s website .

A football billed as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s “final” touchdown pass sold for more than $518,000 Sunday at auction, on the same day he called an audible, confirming he’d changed his mind on his earlier retirement announcement and plans to return to Tampa for a 23rd season next fall.

“Obviously, with the game not yet decided, and Tom Brady having given no formal indication that he was retiring at the conclusion of the Buccaneers’ season, no one could have realized the ball’s historical significance at the time,” the Lelands site said. “It was only after the loss, and Brady’s stunning announcement a week later, that the true value of the piece became apparent.”

Indeed, Brady did announce he was stepping away from football on Feb. 1, saying at the time via social media that he’s “always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition — if a 100 percent competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game.” He said Feb. 1 that while it’s difficult to write, “I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Evidently, things have changed.

“It is only through an incredible stroke of luck that this ball is available to private collectors,” said the Leland’s website, referring to the “final” touchdown pass to Evans. “If Evans had not tossed it into the stands, it would still be in the possession of the Buccaneers and would never be offered publicly.”

Lelands had previously sold Brady’s first career touchdown pass ball for $428,841.

“Which of the two Brady touchdown balls is the most significant, his first or last?” the Lelands site said. “That, of course, is for the collectors and historians to debate, but one thing is certain: the opportunity to obtain a piece of football history of this magnitude may never present itself again.”

Provided the GOAT throws at least one more touchdown pass next season, bidders may get another opportunity at a later date.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.