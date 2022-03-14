Jaguars open free agency by adding WR Christian Kirk, and make three other huge moves

The four big-time additions are expected to fill huge holes for Jacksonville, which has lost 35 of its last 41 games and is in rebuilding mode again under Baalke and new head coach Doug Pederson .

Baalke and the Jaguars opened the NFL’s legal tampering period Monday by agreeing to sign Arizona receiver Christian Kirk , Washington guard Brandon Scherff , Atlanta linebacker Foyesade Oluokun and Jets defensive tackle Folorunso “Foley” Fatukasi , according to a person familiar with negotiations. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because NFL teams can’t announce free-agent signings until the new league year begins Wednesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — No one should be calling Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke a clown right now.

Kirk will replace DJ Chark as the team’s No. 1 receiver and should immediately become quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s top target. Kirk caught 236 passes for 2,902 yards and 17 touchdowns in four years with the Cardinals.

Jacksonville is giving Kirk a four-year, $72 million contract that could be worth up to $84 million, the person said. The deal includes a $20 million signing bonus.

Scherff, an All-Pro selection in 2020, will step in at right guard in place of free agent AJ Cann and allow Ben Bartch to switch sides and fill Andrew Norwell’s spot.

Jacksonville allowed 32 sacks in Lawrence’s rookie year. Keeping him upright and surrounding him with more weapons were among the goals for Baalke and Pederson heading into free agency and the draft. When healthy, Scherff has proven to be one of the league’s premier guards.

Jacksonville also signed two defenders, with Oluokun expected to replace journeyman Damien Wilson and Fatukasi helping plug holes up the middle.

Oluokun, who led the Falcons with 192 tackles last season, is getting a three-year, $45 million contract that includes $28 million guaranteed, the person said.

Fatukasi should help bolster an interior defensive line that played well at times last season. The Jaguars let 2019 first-round pick Taven Bryan walk in free agency, and Fatukasi could be an upgrade from fellow run stoppers DaVon Hamilton and Malcom Brown.



