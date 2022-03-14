J.C. Jackson leaves Patriots, agrees to five-year contract with Chargers

Cornerback J.C. Jackson agreed to a five-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers Monday, continuing the franchise’s aggressive makeover of the defense.

Jackson's contract will be worth $82.5 million, including $40 million guaranteed, two people familiar with the negotiations confirmed to The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can't become official until the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

Jackson became one of the top available free agents after the Patriots did not apply the franchise tag to him last week. The 26-year old cornerback earned his first Pro Bowl selection last season, leading the league with 23 passes defensed, and was second with eight interceptions. He has 25 picks over the past four seasons, most in the league.