Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews suspended two games for cross-checking

NHL leading goal scorer Auston Matthews will miss the Toronto Maple Leafs’ next two games after being suspended for cross-checking Buffalo’s Rasmus Dahlin in the neck. Matthews retaliated against Dahlin by shoving his stick upward into the Sabres defenseman’s neck late in the Heritage Classic outdoor game Sunday. Buffalo won 5-2 to hand Toronto a fourth loss in six games despite Matthews scoring his 45th goal of the season. The 24-year-old will forfeit $116,403 in salary as part of the suspension, which the NHL’s department of player safety announced Monday. Matthews and Dahlin were each given a two-minute minor penalty for cross-checking in the aftermath of the incident that happened with 5:05 left. This is the first suspension of any kind for Matthews in his NHL career.

South Carolina atop women’s AP Top 25 from start to finish

South Carolina finished the season where it started: at No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll. The Gamecocks were the top choice all season long and became the first team since UConn in the 2017-18 season to be No. 1 from start to finish. It’s the second time in the past three seasons that South Carolina ended the season atop the poll. (UConn finished at No. 1 last season.) South Carolina, which is the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament that begins this week, received 20 first-place votes from the 30-member national media panel. Coach Dawn Staley’s team went 11-0 against other AP Top 25 teams and even survived two losses to remain No. 1 in the poll during the season. “I’m really proud of our team for how they’ve handled the season getting everyone’s best shot,” Staley said. “I’m happy to see that the schedule we played was recognized throughout the season, and the team could reap the rewards of that full body of work.” Stanford was second in the poll, receiving nine first-place votes, with North Carolina State, Louisville, and UConn rounded out the top five. It’s the 16th consecutive season that the Huskies have finished in the top five in the final poll.

Shiffrin readies for World Cup title duel with Vlhova

Warming up to their duel this week for Alpine skiing’s World Cup overall title, Mikaela Shiffrin was faster than Petra Vlhova in downhill training. The downhills on Wednesday are the first of the four-race World Cup Finals meeting for women and men to decide the giant crystal globe trophies that are the sport’s most coveted prize. Shiffrin, a three-time overall winner, has a narrow 56-point lead over defending champion Vlhova with a maximum 400 to be won this week. Both have rarely raced downhill this season and neither has a top-15 finish — the level needed to score at the finals. Race winners get 100 points and 16 are awarded for 15th place. Shiffrin has the stronger track record in super-G that is raced on Thursday, also at Courchevel before moving to nearby Meribel for technical disciplines at the weekend. Vlhova has been the standout in slalom that is scheduled on Saturday, and locked up that discipline title in January before also taking gold at the Beijing Olympics. The season-ending giant slalom on Sunday is perhaps the toughest discipline to call. Shiffrin has not started a World Cup downhill since Dec. 4 at Lake Louise, Canada. She placed 18th at the Olympics one month ago.