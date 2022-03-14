NFL free agency live: Legal tampering period is open; which Patriots players will walk?

NFL free agency is upon us.
The “legal tampering” period begins at noon on Monday, and the new league year — and free agency — opens on Wednesday at 4 p.m. At that moment, all trades and signings from the legal tampering period become official.
As of Sunday morning, per the NFL Players Association, the Patriots had $17.6 million in salary cap space, which ranked 17th in the league.
We’ll be tracking the latest news and rumors. Follow along below.
Patriots deals
▪ The Patriots agreed to bring back backup QB Brian Hoyer on a two-year deal.
▪ The Patriots are bringing back versatile offensive lineman James Ferentz
▪ Safety Devin McCourty is returning to the Patriots on a one-year deal worth $9 million.
▪ The Patriots are using a second-round tender on receiver Jakobi Meyers.
What are the Patriots looking for?
The Patriots will look to upgrade the weapons around Mac Jones and get younger and more athletic on defense. Ben Volin says they need not one, but two receivers: They need a big, fast, alpha on the outside, and a small, quick possession guy in the slot.
He runs through some names of players who could fit well in either of those roles.
[ Budget-friendly defensive free agents | Budget-friendly offensive free agents ]
The Patriots’ own free agents
They also have several of their own players who are free agents: Ja’Whaun Bentley, Brandon Bolden, Trent Brown, Jamie Collins, Nick Folk, Dont’a Hightower, J.C. Jackson, Jakob Johnson, Ted Karras, Brandon King, Gunner Olszewski, Matthew Slater, and James White.
Volin, Jim McBride, and Nicole Yang run through each of the names and weigh in on if the Patriots should re-sign them or let them walk.
Franchise tags
League-wide just eight players were tagged: tight ends David Njoku (Browns), Dalton Schultz (Cowboys), and Mike Gesicki (Dolphins); wide receivers Davante Adams (Packers) and Chris Godwin (Buccaneers); offensive tackles Orlando Brown (Chiefs) and Cam Robinson (Jaguars); and safety Jessie Bates (Bengals).
Panthers release cornerback A.J. Bouye — 12:35
#Panthers release A.J. Bouye and Morgan Foxhttps://t.co/vQSUjNHRNt— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) March 14, 2022
Cardinals extend RB James Conner — 12:26 p.m.
Conner will stick around in Arizona on a three-year deal.
Cardinals are giving RB James Conner 3-year, $21 million deal that could grow to a maximum of $25.5 million and includes $13.5M fully guaranteed, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022
Browns releasing Jarvis Landry — 12:18 p.m.
The Patriots are in need of receivers. Would he be a good fit?
One more free-agent WR now available: Browns are releasing WR Jarvis Landry, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022
Amari Cooper arriving, Landry departing.
Chase Edmonds heads to Miami — 12:11 p.m.
The Dolphins are signing Edmonds to a two-year deal.
Miami Dolphins and RB Chase Edmonds reached agreement on a two-year, $12.6 million deal that includes $6.1 million guaranteed, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. The former Cardinals’ running back is headed to Miami.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022
Tom Brady loses a starting guard — 12:01 p.m.
ESPN reports Bucs free agent Alex Cappa will sign a four-year deal to protect Joe Burrow in Cincinnati.
Tom Brady’s loss will be Joe Burrow’s gain: Bucs’ free-agent guard Alex Cappa intends to sign a four-year, $40 million deal with the Bengals after free agency opens, per league sources.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022
Dolphins re-sign Emmanuel Ogbah — 11:50 a.m.
Dolphins and Emmanuel Ogbah have reached agreement on a 4-year, $65 million deal that includes $32 million fully guaranteed at signing, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022
