NFL free agency live: Legal tampering period is open; which Patriots players will walk?

As of Sunday morning, per the NFL Players Association, the Patriots had $17.6 million in salary cap space, which ranked 17th in the league.

The “legal tampering” period begins at noon on Monday, and the new league year — and free agency — opens on Wednesday at 4 p.m. At that moment, all trades and signings from the legal tampering period become official.

NFL free agency is upon us.

We’ll be tracking the latest news and rumors. Follow along below.

Patriots deals

▪ The Patriots agreed to bring back backup QB Brian Hoyer on a two-year deal.

▪ The Patriots are bringing back versatile offensive lineman James Ferentz

▪ Safety Devin McCourty is returning to the Patriots on a one-year deal worth $9 million.

▪ The Patriots are using a second-round tender on receiver Jakobi Meyers.

What are the Patriots looking for?

The Patriots will look to upgrade the weapons around Mac Jones and get younger and more athletic on defense. Ben Volin says they need not one, but two receivers: They need a big, fast, alpha on the outside, and a small, quick possession guy in the slot.

He runs through some names of players who could fit well in either of those roles.

[ Budget-friendly defensive free agents | Budget-friendly offensive free agents ]

The Patriots’ own free agents

They also have several of their own players who are free agents: Ja’Whaun Bentley, Brandon Bolden, Trent Brown, Jamie Collins, Nick Folk, Dont’a Hightower, J.C. Jackson, Jakob Johnson, Ted Karras, Brandon King, Gunner Olszewski, Matthew Slater, and James White.

Volin, Jim McBride, and Nicole Yang run through each of the names and weigh in on if the Patriots should re-sign them or let them walk.

League-wide just eight players were tagged: tight ends David Njoku (Browns), Dalton Schultz (Cowboys), and Mike Gesicki (Dolphins); wide receivers Davante Adams (Packers) and Chris Godwin (Buccaneers); offensive tackles Orlando Brown (Chiefs) and Cam Robinson (Jaguars); and safety Jessie Bates (Bengals).

Panthers release cornerback A.J. Bouye — 12:35

Cardinals extend RB James Conner — 12:26 p.m.

Conner will stick around in Arizona on a three-year deal.

Browns releasing Jarvis Landry — 12:18 p.m.

The Patriots are in need of receivers. Would he be a good fit?

Chase Edmonds heads to Miami — 12:11 p.m.

The Dolphins are signing Edmonds to a two-year deal.

Tom Brady loses a starting guard — 12:01 p.m.

ESPN reports Bucs free agent Alex Cappa will sign a four-year deal to protect Joe Burrow in Cincinnati.

Dolphins re-sign Emmanuel Ogbah — 11:50 a.m.

