Nick Dicioccio’s strike in double OT shoots Tewksbury boys’ hockey into Division 2 state final

“It’s been in the back of our minds that we want to get there again,” Tewksbury coach Derek Doherty said. “These guys have been working hard all year long and playing tough. I’m pretty proud of them tonight.”

The top-seeded Redmen (21-2-0) are onto their first state final since 2019. Seven players on this team were on the roster three years ago when Tewksbury lost to Canton at TD Garden. Now, the Redmen are hoping to either get another crack at the Bulldogs or finish the task against Gloucester.

FRAMINGHAM — Nick Dicioccio delivered for Tewksbury with 43.3 seconds left in double overtime, cementing a 4-3 victory to cap a thrilling, back-and-forth battle with Duxbury at Loring Arena in the Division 2 state semifinals on Monday.

Advertisement

They almost never got the chance. Senior Dan Bird converted for the fifth-seeded Dragons (14-10-2) with 51.7 seconds left in the third period to tie the score at 3. The teams traded blows in both the first (4-on-4 play) and second OT (3 on 3). Eventually, Dicioccio delivered the dagger, with Tewksbury on the power play with a Duxbury skate in the penalty box for a 5-minute major (boarding).

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“We just kept going,” said Dicioccio, a junior defenseman. “We weren’t going to stop. We wanted to finish it.”

The Redmen pulled ahead early with goals from sophomores Matthew Cooke and Jeremy Insogna in the first six minutes, then junior Aiden Harrington sliced the deficit in half for the Dragons with 9:19 left in the first period. Both sides had chances from there, but Tewksbury skated into the second with a 2-1 advantage following a physical, penalty-filled period.

Dicioccio converted for the Redmen three minutes into the second, then Duxbury junior captain Brendan Bonner provided a power-play goal with 8:17 remaining to trim Tewksbury’s lead to 3-2 through two.

Advertisement

The Dragons, who exceeded expectations in coach Mike Flaherty’s first season, continued to chip away.

“This group is resilient,” Flaherty said. “They don’t quit. Their character is incredible.”

The Dragons put themselves in position to register another upset, but Tewksbury found one final answer.

“I’ll remember it forever,” Dicioccio said. “That was something.”

Duxbury's Dan Bird (15) controls the puck in front of Tewksbury's Jason Cooke in the first period of Monday night's Division 2 state semifinal at Loring Arena. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Tewksbury High players and fans celebrate Jeremy Isogna’s goal against Duxbury High during the the first period Monday night. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.