Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. likely headed for surgery on broken wrist, could miss three months

Reports surfaced in December that Tatis suffered scrapes on his hand and knee in a motorcycle accident in his native Dominican Republic. Tatis said he felt pain in the wrist shortly afterward, but thought it was from bruises. He said the injury was a surprise and it got worse as he began taking swings to get ready for spring training, which was delayed because of the lockout.

Tatis apparently suffered the injury early in the offseason and felt it when he began preparing for spring training, Preller said.

San Diego Padres All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. likely will need surgery for a broken left wrist and could miss up to three months, general manager A.J. Preller said Monday.

Advertisement

“It’s bad. It’s terrible. I feel like everybody is disappointed, especially me,” Tatis said. “We have a pretty good chance this year as a team. I just want to be out there for my teammates and for the fans.”

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox weekly (and when news breaks) during the offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

The injury is a blow to a team that was looking for a fresh start following a brutal late-season collapse that left them with yet another losing record.

Tatis, 23, had a series of injuries to his left shoulder last year, when he still led the NL with 42 home runs in 130 games and finished third in balloting for the NL MVP after batting .282 with 97 RBIs and 25 stolen bases last year. He signed a 14-year, $330 million contract during spring training last year.

Braves acquire 1B Matt Olson

Freddie Freeman’s tenure with the Braves appears to be over after the World Series champions acquired All-Star first baseman Matt Olson from the Athletics for a prize package of four players, including young outfielder Cristian Pache.

Oakland also receives minor league catcher Shea Langeliers and righthanders Ryan Cusick and Joey Estes. Langeliers was ranked as Atlanta’s No. 2 prospect by Baseball America, one spot ahead of Pache, with Cusick ninth and Estes 14th.

Advertisement

Freeman was the 2020 NL MVP and a five-time All-Star over 12 seasons with Atlanta, and his outspoken leadership proved critical on last year’s championship team. When rosters unlocked Thursday, reports indicated the Dodgers or Yankees were hotly pursuing the lefthanded slugger.

Atlanta general manager Alex Anthoploulos said it became clear to him Sunday night that Freeman wasn’t coming back. At that point, he went after Olson.

A career .295 hitter, Freeman surpassed 20 homers eight times with a career-high 38 in 2019. Freeman has had a pair of 100-RBI seasons, and three others where he drove in more than 90 runs. He won the NL MVP award in 2020, finished in the top 10 of the balloting five other times, in addition to claiming three Silver Slugger awards and a Gold Glove.

Olson is a two-time Gold Glove winner with a .252 career average, 142 homers, and an .859 OPS over six seasons. The 27-year-old hit 39 homers and drove in 111 runs last season, finishing eighth in AL MVP voting. He’s under team control through 2023.

Mets’ Pete Alonso not injured in crash

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso said he was unhurt when his car flipped over in an accident in Tampa on Sunday while he was on his way to camp. The All-Star slugger said his wife Haley was in the car behind his and notified authorities.

“To me this is just really special to be here,” Alonso said Monday. “This is a really special spring training because yesterday was a really close experience to death. My car flipped over probably about three times and a guy ran a red light, T-boned me, and to me I’m just really thankful to be alive. I’m really thankful that I’m healthy. I’m very thankful to be here.”

Advertisement

Also, Mets ace Jacob deGrom said he intends to exercise his right to opt out of his contract to become a free agent after the season. He would give up a $33.5 million salary for 2023, part of a deal that carries a $32.5 million club option for 2024. The 33-year-old righthander, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, said he wants to remain with the Mets.

Marcell Ozuna addresses Braves in wake of last year’s arrest

Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna says he has addressed teammates and is sorry to fans for an arrest last year on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and battery after police officers said they witnessed him attacking his wife. Ozuna returned to the team this week for the first time since his May 29 arrest. He was placed on administrative leave during Major League Baseball’s investigation and missed Atlanta’s World Series championship run last fall. MLB suspended the 31-year-old retroactively for 20 games under its domestic violence policy in November. Meanwhile, star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. also returned to the Braves this week after tearing his right anterior cruciate ligament in July. Asked where he is with his power and strength, the 2018 NL Rookie of the Year estimated he’s at 95%. He said he’s resumed baserunning and defense drills but will wait for the green light from trainers and medical staff before returning to game action … The White Sox added pitching depth, agreed to a two-year, $17 million contract with righthanded reliever Joe Kelly and a one-year, $3 million with righthander Vince Velasquez. Kelly went 2-0 with a 2.86 ERA and two saves in 48 appearances for the Dodgers last year. Velasquez was 3-9 with a 6.30 ERA in 25 appearances and 21 starts for the Phillies and Padres last year.

Advertisement







