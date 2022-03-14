Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is headed to the Steelers; Panthers pursuing Deshaun Watson

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal was not yet official.

A person with knowledge of the deal told the Associated Press that the veteran quarterback and the Steelers have agreed to terms on a two-year contract Monday that will give Trubisky a chance to compete for the open starting job following Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement in January.

Mitch Trubisky will get a chance to kickstart his career in Pittsburgh, and attempt to replace a likely Hall of Famer in the process.

Trubisky, 27, joins the Steelers after spending 2021 backing up Josh Allen in Buffalo following a flame out in Chicago. The second overall pick in the 2017 draft spent four uneven seasons with the Bears, going 29-21 as a starter while passing for 10,652 yards with 64 touchdowns against 38 interceptions.

Trubisky joins a quarterbacks room that includes longtime Pittsburgh backup Mason Rudolph. The team is also expected to bring back Dwayne Haskins, who served as Pittsburgh’s third quarterback last season.

Panthers opening up room

The Panthers released cornerback A.J. Bouye and defensive end Morgan Fox in salary cap moves, opening more money for their potential pursuit of Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Both Bouye and Fox were due roster bonuses of slightly more than $2 million next week and the moves will save the team more than $6.5 million in salary cap space in 2022.

The Panthers are now more than $32 million under the cap.

WR Landry released by Browns

Jarvis Landry helped the Browns rebuild from the NFL’s bottom floor. They’ll now try to stay relevant without him.

Cleveland released the five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver in a tough but necessary cost-cutting move after the invaluable Landry became too expensive to keep.

One of the league’s steadiest pass catchers, the 29-year-old Landry was instrumental in the Browns’ turnaround after the team went just 1-31 in the two seasons before he arrived via trade from the Miami Dolphins in 2018.

During four seasons with the Browns, Landry had 288 receptions for 3,560 yards and 15 touchdowns. He added four rushing TDs and threw for a score. Landry’s the only player in league history to record at least 70 receptions in each of his first seven seasons.

The Browns were hoping to restructure Landry’s contract, but couldn’t strike a compromise. The team will save nearly $15 million in cash and salary-cap space, allowing the Browns to address other needs.

Landry’s departure comes two days after the Browns agreed to acquire wide receiver Amari Cooper in a trade with Dallas. Cooper will be Cleveland’s No. 1 wide receiver, a spot that opened when Odell Beckham Jr. forced his way out last season.

Berrios to return to Jets

The Jets re-signed All-Pro kick returner Braxton Berrios to a two-year, $12 million deal, keeping the versatile wide receiver after a breakout season.

The deal includes $7 million fully guaranteed, according to Berrios’ agent Drew Rosenhaus.

The Jets also agreed to terms with former 49ers guard Laken Tomlinson on a three-year contract, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal. The move addresses one of New York’s biggest offseason needs.

ESPN reported the contract for Tomlinson is worth up to $41.2 million and includes $27 million guaranteed.

Dolphins add QB Bridgewater

Among the wishes for the Dolphins in free agency: keeping pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah, along with adding a running back and upgrading in the quarterback room.

The Dolphins moved quickly to check all those boxes.

Miami native Teddy Bridgewater agreed to come home, presumably to be Tua Tagovailoa’s backup at quarterback. Bridgewater agreed to a one-year deal, according to a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the contract has not been finalized.

The Dolphins will become Bridgewater’s fifth NFL team and his fourth in the past four years. He went 7-7 in 14 starts for Denver this past season, plus has played for Carolina, New Orleans and Minnesota.

Ogbah has agreed to a four-year contract that could be worth $65 million, and running back Chase Edmonds has agreed to a two-year, $12.6 million deal. Both moves were confirmed by agent Drew Rosenhaus, who represents both players.

Ogbah, who receives $32 million guaranteed, can sign at any time since he’s returning to the Dolphins, who have plenty of cap room. Edmonds, who gets about $6 million in guaranteed money, cannot sign before Wednesday.

Pass rusher Reddick heading to Eagles

Haason Reddick is going home to boost the Eagles’ pass rush.

A person with knowledge of the deal told the Associated Press that Reddick and the Eagles agreed to terms on a $45 million, three-year contract that includes $30 million guaranteed with a maximum value of $49.5 million.

Reddick, who played at Temple and grew up in Camden, N.J., had 11 sacks for Carolina last year. A first-round pick by Arizona in 2017, Reddick had 12½ sacks for the Cardinals in 2020. Listed as a linebacker, Reddick should be used as an edge rusher.

Preston Smith back with Packers

The signed outside linebacker Preston Smith to a contract extension and released outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith and offensive lineman Billy Turner in a flurry of moves before the start of the free-agency period.

Releasing Za’Darius Smith and Turner creates about $19 million in cap savings for the Packers, who had entered the week about $46 million over the cap. But it leaves Green Bay without two veterans who played key roles in helping the Packers win three straight NFC North titles.

Za’Darius Smith, 29, had a combined 26 sacks for the Packers from 2019-20 before a back injury caused him to play just one regular-season game and one playoff game last year. Turner, 30, made a combined 43 regular-season starts and five playoff starts during his three-year Green Bay tenure.

Bengals pick up two offensive linemen

The Bengals went right to free agency for their biggest area of need, agreeing to contracts with a pair of offensive linemen.

People with knowledge of the deals confirmed to the Associated Press that the Bengals reached agreements with Buccaneers guard Alex Cappa and offensive lineman Ted Karras, formerly of the Patriots.

RB Conner staying with Cardinals

The Cardinals are bringing back James Conner on a three-year deal, rewarding the running back for a stellar 2021 season that included a franchise-record 18 total touchdowns.

Conner was a huge part of the Cardinals’ offense last season with 752 yards rushing and 375 yards receiving. The 26-year-old clearly had a feel for the end zone, scoring 15 times on the ground and three times after catching passes.

Seahawks keep S Diggs

The Seahawks retained one of their most important free agents, agreeing to terms with free safety Quandre Diggs on a new contract, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

NFL Network reported the agreement of a three-year deal is worth up to $40 million for Diggs.















