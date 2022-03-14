The top 10 reasons Tom Brady un-retired

Realized that parenting is more punishing than football.

Mistakenly got swept up in the whole “great resignation” thing.

Ran out of excuses for why he couldn’t get together with Trump.

His kids kept beating him on Madden.

Has already watched every one of the best movies streaming right now on Amazon, Netflix and Hulu.

Feared his fantasy football team wouldn’t perform as well without him.

Still has another year left on his boyish smile.

Got day drunk playing golf and made a regrettable bet.

Only so much time a person can spend on Wordle.