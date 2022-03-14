The top 10 reasons Tom Brady un-retired

- Realized that parenting is more punishing than football.
- Mistakenly got swept up in the whole “great resignation” thing.
- Ran out of excuses for why he couldn’t get together with Trump.
- His kids kept beating him on Madden.
- Has already watched every one of the best movies streaming right now on Amazon, Netflix and Hulu.
- Feared his fantasy football team wouldn’t perform as well without him.
- Still has another year left on his boyish smile.
- Got day drunk playing golf and made a regrettable bet.
- Only so much time a person can spend on Wordle.
- Wants a retirement do-over so he can make things right with Patriots Nation.
