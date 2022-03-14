fb-pixel Skip to main content

The top 10 reasons Tom Brady un-retired

By Beth Teitell Globe Staff,Updated March 14, 2022, 5 minutes ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady celebrated winning the Super Bowl with his children in Tampa, Fla., on Feb. 7, 2021.DOUG MILLS/NYT
  1. Realized that parenting is more punishing than football.
  2. Mistakenly got swept up in the whole “great resignation” thing.
  3. Ran out of excuses for why he couldn’t get together with Trump.
  4. His kids kept beating him on Madden.
  5. Has already watched every one of the best movies streaming right now on Amazon, Netflix and Hulu.
  6. Feared his fantasy football team wouldn’t perform as well without him.
  7. Still has another year left on his boyish smile.
  8. Got day drunk playing golf and made a regrettable bet.
  9. Only so much time a person can spend on Wordle.
  10. Wants a retirement do-over so he can make things right with Patriots Nation.

Beth Teitell can be reached at beth.teitell@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bethteitell.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video