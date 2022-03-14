Watertown boys’ hockey realizes a dream, reaches Division 4 state final at TD Garden

The second-seeded Raiders will be doing just that. Senior captain Mason Andrade knocked home a rebound with 11:15 to play and Watertown survived a huge push from No. 3 Stoneham for a 4-3 victory at Tsongas Center.

“That team was in our way to get to the Garden,” Watertown coach John Vlachos said. “Our dream was to get to the Garden.”

LOWELL — After splitting a pair of games in the Middlesex Freedom this season, and then the first two periods of Monday night’s Division 4 boys’ hockey semifinal, there were no secrets for Watertown and Stoneham.

Watertown (14-9-1) will face the winner of Tuesday’s other semifinal between No. 1 Norwell and No. 4 Sandwich.

On the winning goal, Andrade started the play in the defensive zone by chipping the puck out to Alec Banosian at the blue line. Banosian rushed up the left wing, around a fallen Stoneham defender and then cut tight to the left post. His initial shot was stopped, but Andrade was in the right spot to knock home the rebound.

“It just popped out quick, so I wanted to shoot it quick, because the goalie wasn’t ready for it,” Andrade said.

After Banosian and Stoneham’s Jack Heneghan traded goals in the opening half of the first period, Watertown struck for a pair 53 seconds apart. Banosian (two goals, assist) followed up after Anthony Venezia misfired on a shot, then Michael Cormier took a pass in the high slot and wristed it home to make it 3-1 after one.

Stoneham (15-9) came out blazing in the second period and pulled even on goals from Kolby Horgan on a rebound at 9:35, and Danny Storella (goal, two assists) on a 2-on-1 rush at 12:11. The Spartans really cranked up the pressure the rest of the period, but junior goalie Casey Williams (28 saves) and the Watertown defense were able to prevent further damage going into the third.

“We needed to erase that second period,” Vlachos said. “They did a great job getting back into the game, but it was tied. We said to [the players], whoever won that 15 minutes was going to get to the Garden. They were ready to go.”

Watertown last played at the Garden in 2015, but experienced a bumpy road since, including a brief stretch when low numbers led to the Raiders playing a JV schedule for one season.

“I’m excited. It’s been a dream of ours since, I can’t even remember,” Andrade said. “I’m just excited to get it done. Let’s go on Sunday.”





