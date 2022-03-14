Will the next three games be Jake DeBrusk’s farewell tour with Bruins?

The clock’s ticking. Will Jake go or will he stay now?

The 25-year-old forward asked to be dealt months ago, a request that became public in November, and now it’s up to GM Don Sweeney to decide whether to move the former first-round pick prior to Monday’s NHL trade deadline (3 p.m.) or keep him aboard a roster that has been a sizzling 10-2-2 (.786) over the last month.

CHICAGO — These next three games, beginning Tuesday night here against the Blackhawks, could serve as Jake DeBrusk’s farewell tour with the Bruins.

Meanwhile, the man of the 3 p.m. hour again on Monday chose not to talk about his current situation vis a vis the deadline. Per a club spokesperson, he declined a Globe request for an interview on the subject after the club’s brief afternoon workout , saying that he felt there was nothing to gain from talking about it.

DeBrusk went months without talking to the media, but finally started to say a few words after his recent shift to the first line, where he has been playing of late with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron.

The little he has spoken, DeBrusk has focused solely on his game, noting to a Globe reporter on a recent road trip that he would have to “plead the fifth” when asked questions about the reasons for wanting to leave.

These records are difficult to track down, but it’s believed to be the only incident in which a Canadian-born NHL player has chosen not to incriminate himself when just shooting the breeze in a hockey rink and not under oath in a US court of law.

Which is to say it’s a new and curious NHL.

DeBrusk, 0-0—0 and with only three shots the past three games, was an initial force on his new line with Marchand and Bergeron, which debuted when the club opened a six-game road trip in Seattle. He went 6-2—8 over the six games, the best goal scorer on the longest trip of the year, raising his profile as a legit NHL scorer and in turn giving Sweeney some string and beads to shop in the trade market.

Sweeney, who wouldn’t say boo if he just acquired Connor McDavid, doesn’t necessarily feel any trade pressure.

The final math aside, the Bruins are assured a playoff spot, be it a wild card or otherwise, and they are now bearing down on the likes of Toronto and Tampa Bay in the Atlantic Division. There’s really no pressure until the playoffs open the first week of May.

To delete DeBrusk from the mix now, Sweeney would risk disrupting a roster that is delivering at its best all year.

In 10 of the last 14 games, the Bruins have allowed the opposition 00:00 minutes in lead time and they’ve held a 47-30 scoring advantage. The trip in which DeBrusk regained his hot hand was also the timeframe in which Bruce Cassidy settled on Jeremy Swayman as his No. 1 tender.

Things are quite good behind the B.

All of which will bring a team into the United Center Tuesday night that, at least from among the stick-carrying rank and file, is anxiety-free as the deadline approaches.

“The only guy is obviously Jake, and obviously he’s aware of [the deadline] and asked [to be traded],” Cassidy said. “So I imagine he has some emotions that the other guys don’t. I think every guy in that room would prefer to stay here—especially the way team’s going now.”

Cassidy, like DeBrusk, has said very little about the winger’s desire to leave. According to the coach, they haven’t talked about it here in the leadup to the deadline.

“I talk to him about his game and that’s it,” he said. “I don’t get into the business side with him. I think his game has been good. His second effort on the puck has been there. He’s drawing penalties. He’s trying to compliment those guys.”

The line has not scored a goal in the last three games. Marchand has chipped in with a lone assist, collecting 10 shots. Bergeron, who remained off skates here and took a maintenance day or rest, has picked up two assists while landing 16 shots.

“I know as a line they haven’t scored a lot,” noted Cassidy. “But not for lack of chances and effort—the other night [vs. Arizona] was a good example of that. They all could have scored a goal. It’s going to happen.”

Following here, the Bruins will face the Wild in St. Paul on Wednesday night, then the Jets Friday night in Winnipeg. Then the clock ticks down to Monday.

“Like I said, as long as [DeBrusk] is a Boston Bruin and playing his game, helping us win, he’ll stay in that spot,” said Cassidy. “If that changes, well, I guess we can talk about it then, right?”

Right for today. We’ll see about tomorrow.

Providence’s Callahan signed

Mike Callahan’s college career wrapped up Saturday with Providence’s 4-2 loss to UMass in the Hockey East quarterfinals, and on Monday the Bruins announced they signed the Franklin-raised blueliner to a two-year contract.

Callahan, drafted by the Coyotes, is expected to join the AHL Providence Bruins under an amateur contract, and his two-way NHL deal, worth a max $1.85 million, will kick in this fall. He is guaranteed $140,000 if he were not to make the NHL roster over the next two seasons.

The Bruins acquired Callahan’s rights last month, sending the Coyotes a seventh-round draft pick in 2024.

“A really good two-way player,” said Sweeney. “Heady. He plays second-unit power play, primarly penalty killing, has length in his transition game. Overall, he’s smart, a leader [at PC] as a captain … probably a little bit in the style of [Urho] Vaakanainen in that sense, a two-way guy that can move pucks, and we’ll see where we go. He’s excited about the development part of it.”

Callahan’s four-year numbers as a Friar: 138 games: 13-53—66.

Raised in Franklin, home of Peter Laviolette, now the Capitals coach, Callahan played four seasons at Roxbury Latin before a two-year USHL stint prior to joining the Friars.

Backhanded compliment

Swedish winger Anton Blidh filled in for Bergeron on the line with Marchand and DeBrusk. “Yeah, the guys kept calling me Backstrom,” he said, prior to boarding the bus after the workout. “I don’t know why.” Countryman Nicklas Backstrom has been a center of moderate success in recent years with the Caps. Could be that. Not sure … Linus Ullmark will get the start in Chicago, with Swayman back between the pipes in St. Paul. Cassidy said the two likely will split the starts in Winnipeg and Montreal, but he’ll wait to see the outcome of the next two games.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.