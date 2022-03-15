Former WCVB anchor Natalie Jacobson to publish a memoir

“Every Life A Story” is about Jacobson’s 40-year career in broadcast journalism, 35 of which she spent as a reporter and anchor on WCVB NewsCenter 5. The book will be released on May 2, and it is available for preorder.

Jacobson was a fixture on Channel 5 from 1972 to 2007, and was the first woman to anchor the evening news in Boston.

“Every Life A Story” takes readers behind the scenes of Jacobson’s extensive career, starting with her childhood in Chicago to becoming “one of the most trusted people of greater Boston,” the book release said.

“Her father had set an example of fortitude, educating himself and rising from cab driver to president of Gillette North America,” the release continued.

For years, Jacobson anchored the news alongside her then-husband, Chet Curtis. On air and off, the pair were famously known as “Chet and Nat.” The couple announced their split in 1999, and Curtis later became an anchor at NECN. He died in 2014.

Jacobson was honored with several Emmys for her reporting, and in 2007, she received the Governor’s Award, the Yankee Quill Award, and the Sisterhood Award. Jacobson now resides on Nantucket, and caught up with the Globe via email about her upcoming memoir.

Q. Why did you decide to write “Every Life A Story”?

A. Throughout my career as a reporter and anchor, I chronicled countless lives. I came to appreciate every life is a story and in this book share some of the most memorable.

Q. What were your goals for the book?

A. I wanted it to be an appreciation of Boston, its people, its history, its sports teams. In its pages, I recount some of the more newsworthy people and events in New England during the past four decades.

Q. Do you think readers will be surprised by anything?

A. Most stories have a background often unreported. A conversation about busing with Judge Arthur Garrity comes to mind. My personal life was often public and because most people are kind, I came to be comfortable with sharing some of it, including my life with my co-anchor and husband, Chet Curtis.

Q. What are you hoping readers will take away from the book?

A. I hope it reminds them what local news can do to unite a community.

Q. How long had you been working on the book and when did you decide to write it?

A. Since it’s a memoir, I suppose in some ways I’ve been working on it my whole life. But I began writing it during the pandemic, when I had plenty of time at home.

Natalie Jacobson's memoir "Every Life A Story" will publish on May 2. Courtesy Natalie Jacobson

Natalie Jacobson and Chet Curtis. Handout





















