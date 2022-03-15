Beth Israel Lahey looks to acquire New Hampshire-based Exeter Health Resources

“The combination of the fact that residents of New Hampshire already regularly traveled to New Hampshire, including to our facilities for routine and complex care, and the fact that we think New Hampshire is an important place for us locally to be able to provide care, just meant that this was something that made absolute sense to both parties,” said Kevin Tabb, president and CEO of Beth Israel Lahey Health.

BILH announced on Tuesday that it had signed a letter of intent to acquire the system, which includes Exeter Hospital, Core Physicians and Rockingham Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice. The parties expect to sign a definitive agreement in the next 90 days, which would kick off federal and New Hampshire regulatory approval.

A year after Mass General Brigham walked away from an attempted acquisition of Exeter Health Resources, the New Hampshire health system has a new Massachusetts suitor: Beth Israel Lahey Health.

The deal will bring 2,400 employees of the New Hampshire hospital, physician network and VNA into the 36,000-employee BILH system, adding a hospital to the BILH’s 12, and growing BILH’s footprint outside the state for the first time.

Exeter officials said integrating with a larger system was about strengthening the organization for the future.

“The ability to become part of BILH’s integrated healthcare delivery system provides Exeter access to those essential resources that will underpin the delivery of healthcare in the future,” said Kevin Callahan, president and CEO of Exeter Health Resources, Inc. “One of the defining factors in our Board’s selection of BILH was its demonstrated commitment to not only keeping care local within the community, but to deeply invest in the advancement of that care.”

Governance of the New Hampshire system is still under discussion, though Tabb said the leadership at Exeter would not change under the deal.

While BILH’s academic medical centers are likely to gain referrals through the expansion, Tabb said the goal of the acquisition was to bolster the care offered in New Hampshire. Immediately that will mean installing a new electronic medical record system at Exeter, offering specialty care out of the New Hampshire market, and strengthening recruitment of primary care physicians in the state. Down the line, the system may look to expand outpatient sites or other locations within New Hampshire.

Beth Israel Lahey Health was formed in 2019 through the merger of five health systems. The organization added specialty hospital Joslin Diabetes Center in 2021. Despite its size, the system remains a lower cost provider in Massachusetts, in part because Massachusetts regulators instituted price caps for a seven-year period.

Because Exeter is outside of Massachusetts, it wouldn’t be subject to the same price cap limit, though Tabb noted that a conversation about spending and costs would occur with the New Hampshire attorney general through the state’s review of the transaction.

MGB had attempted to acquire Exeter in 2018, seeking to combine the Exeter-based system with Wentworth-Douglass, a Dover-based hospital Mass General Brigham had acquired the year prior.

The deal faced regulatory pushback, and in 2019 the Granite State’s attorney general’s consumer protection and antitrust bureau issued a notice of intent to halt the transaction over antitrust concerns. Mass General Brigham ultimately walked away from the deal in January 2021.

BILH is picking up where MGB left off. Tabb said Exeter had been looking for a partner, and had reached out to BILH as part of a yearlong competitive evaluation of different health systems from within the state and region.

Though Exeter suffered a $20.6 million operating loss in fiscal 2020, the most recent year available, the system has reported operations in the black from at least 2016 to 2019. Tabb said the acquisition plans were not due to financial peril, but because Exeter saw the benefits of being part of a system, particularly during the pandemic.

“Everything from the ability to nimbly respond to the increased number of patients, the need for shifting of resources and people and equipment and other things meant that those hospitals that were part of a system were just better able to weather the storm,” Tabb said. “My sense is that prior to pandemic, they believe (joining a system) was important, but it was really reinforced during the pandemic.”

The deal is the second time this year BILH has aimed to broaden its market. In January BILH announced that it would partner with Cape Cod Health, bringing more Boston and Burlington physicians into the Cape and expanding the larger hospital’s brand further south.

While other systems such as Mass General Brigham have sought to expand in multiple states surrounding Massachusetts, Tabb said the expansion in New Hampshire wasn’t a sign of bigger out-of-state growth ambitions.

“There’s no larger grand plan just to get big for the sake of it,” Tabb said. “We’ll continue to evaluate opportunities as they come up. But I don’t think that this signals some significant change in our strategic approach.”

