Broadband providers offer free Internet to low-income families

Last year’s federal infrastructure spending bill is about to pay off for low-income households in need of broadband Internet service. Local providers are rolling out options that will let them get high-speed Internet connections at no charge.

The infrastructure bill set aside $14 billion to provide a monthly subsidy of $30 for Internet service to families earning no more than twice the official poverty level. For a family of four in Boston, that comes to $55,500 or less.

But the major local broadband companies — Verizon Communications, Comcast Corp., and Astound Broadband (formerly known as RCN) all offer services that deliver broadband to low-income families at a cost of $30 or less. So when the subsidy is factored in, these families won’t have to pay for Internet service.