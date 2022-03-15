Oil prices are falling fast. It will take longer for gas prices to come down.

But worst-case fears of a sustained 1970s-style energy crisis are starting to fade. Myriad forces are pushing prices oil lower — from new COVID lockdowns in China , which will likely reduce demand, to the possible restart of the Iran nuclear deal , which would put more Iranian crude on the market.

The war rages on, with few hopes for a quick end to the death and destruction. For Americans, the biggest impact has been on gasoline prices, which climbed about 80 cents a gallon in just over two weeks.

Oil soared 34 percent to nearly $124 a barrel from Feb. 23, the day before Russia launched its attack, to March 8. Prices have retreated since, and futures contracts for the US benchmark, known as West Texas Intermediate, were trading at $94 a barrel on Tuesday, or just 2 percent above the pre-invasion price.

As we’ve seen so often in the past, gasoline prices take longer to reverse course than crude. But prices at the pump have stopped climbing, and they should begin to fall gradually, barring any unpleasant surprises.

“The drop in #gasprices should accelerate and if oil stays in double digits the national average could decline under $4/gal in the weeks ahead. Stations lost their shirt on the way up, but now margins are improving and they will start passing the discounts on to you,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, tweeted on Monday evening.

In Massachusetts, the average price for regular gasoline was $4.34 a gallon on Tuesday, down 2 cents from the March 11 record high, according to AAA. But that’s still 24 percent more than a month ago.

At times like these a lot of people grumble that gas stations are gouging consumers. And it’s true, many retailers exploit oil market volatility by gradually lowering pump prices even as the cost of crude falls more quickly.

But remember that selling gas is a relatively low-margin business. Over the past five years, gross margins averaged 27.2 cents a gallon, or 10.7 percent, according NACS, a trade group for gasoline retailers.

To be sure, there are gas stations that like to have the lowest prices around. While the state average has barely budged, cheaper gas can be found.

“I can tell you that a lower-priced retailer where I almost always buy gas has dropped its price about 25 cents already,” said Mary Maguire, director of public and government affairs at AAA Northeast. “A service station that is completely dependent on gasoline sales may hold prices higher longer than a retailer with alternate revenue sources such as a car wash or convenience store.”

It can take about six weeks for declines in crude prices to show up widely at gas stations.

Given what’s happening to Ukraine, that doesn’t seem too long.





Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.