Sarah Bloom Raskin withdraws from Fed consideration after support crumbles

Sarah Bloom Raskin withdrew as President Joe Biden’s nominee to be the Federal Reserve’s vice chair of supervision, a person familiar with the matter said, after it became clear she didn’t have the votes to be confirmed.

Raskin’s chances for the post evaporated after Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a pivotal Democratic vote in the 50-50 Senate announced he wouldn’t support her. Senator Susan Collins of Maine, a Republican moderate who is often a target for Democrats seeking a GOP vote, also announced her opposition.