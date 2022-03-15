Sarah Bloom Raskin withdraws nomination to Fed board

Raskin’s nomination to the job of vice chair for supervision first came under pressure when GOP lawmakers came out against her, pointing to her focus on climate change and its threat to financial stability. But her candidacy was put in jeopardy after Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee boycotted her confirmation vote, raising questions about her time on the board of a Colorado payments firm that got access to a Fed payments systems during her tenure on the company’s board.

WASHINGTON — Sarah Bloom Raskin, President Biden’s pick for the Fed’s top banking regulator, withdrew her nomination on Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the process, after Republicans and one key Democrat opposed her confirmation.

On Monday, Senator Joe Manchin, a key Democratic vote, said he opposed Raskin because of her stance on energy in an era of inflation.

The New Yorker first reported news of Raskin’s withdrawal. Raskin did not immediately return a request for comment.

With Manchin’s announcement, Raskin faced a fraught, if not impossible, path to confirmation in a tightly divided Senate. Even as the White House and Senate Democrats said they were working to confirm her with bipartisan support, no Republicans fell in line.

Raskin’s dashed confirmation is a blow to the Biden administration, which has been slow to fill a number of financial regulatory slots. In December, Saule Omarova withdrew her nomination for the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency amid fierce pushback from Republicans and some moderate Democrats.

Democrats have also relied on a razor-thin majority in the Senate to get nominees through, but that may slip from their grasp with the midterms later this year.

Now, the Biden administration and Democrats on the Senate Banking Committee must nominate a new banking cop, which is considered one of the more critical jobs on the Fed board. Before Raskin’s nomination, Fed experts were already concerned about a thin bench of candidates who had the right set of regulatory and legal expertise — and who would bring a focus on climate, which has been a pillar of Biden’s economic message.

The Republican boycott has held up votes on all of President Biden’s picks for the Fed, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s confirmation to a second term, as well as Fed governor Lael Brainard, who is slated to become the Fed’s vice chair. Biden’s nominees for two other seats on the Fed board — economists Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson — also have yet to be confirmed.

Republicans on the Banking Committee have said they would readily vote to confirm Powell and the other nominees. But Democrats had refused to siphon off Raskin fearing Republicans would keep her from being confirmed indefinitely.

Now that Raskin has withdrawn, it’s likely that Biden’s other Fed picks will quickly move to a vote of the full Senate, where they are all expected to be confirmed.

Raskin previously served as deputy secretary of President Barack Obama’s Treasury Department from 2014 to 2017. She is also a distinguished fellow of Duke Law School’s Global Financial Markets Center.

Raskin’s supporters want to see the Fed thoroughly evaluate how more intense and frequent climate disasters, from wildfires to hurricanes, could harm the health of banks or ricochet through the financial system. They are also hoping the Fed will move toward encouraging banks to reduce their exposures to climate risks.

Democrats hoped Raskin would bring expertise to climate policy issues. But they also note that Raskin’s views are not out of step with Powell or others — often just more specific and with a greater sense of urgency.