For dessert doyenne Giselle Miller, a North Shore move is icing on the cake

There, she designs an “eccentric” dessert menu: “Every morning, I love baking the caneles de Bordeaux. It’s one of my favorite items. It represents so much tradition and history. Lots of people don’t know what they are until they try them, and they’re blown away,” she says. (If you’re one of those people: They’re crispy, rich custard cakes.)

Before landing on the North Shore, Miller worked at Radius, Deuxave, Liquid Art House, and Menton.

How would you describe your pastry program?

We do everything ourselves, from house-made bread, chocolate confections, viennoiserie, and the pastry menu for the night’s service. It’s very diverse and challenging but rewarding, knowing we work hard to create many beautiful different kinds of products. My dessert menu is playful, eccentric, full with texture and flavor intensity. In the café, I mainly focus on the classics.

You’ve been in a lot of big-name restaurants. Start at the beginning. Tell me your full journey.

Oh, goodness. I went to culinary school at Atlantic Culinary Academy, which is a branch of Le Cordon Bleu. I went from 2006 until 2008, and it was what it was. I don’t really consider it to be a huge improvement for my career, but I think it’s just basically myself being self-taught, you know.

After I graduated there, I went to work at Sur La Table. Wait, not Sur La Table! Sel de la Terre! It’s been a long time. It was over at Long Wharf. That’s where it all began. I was working with chef B.J. Salazar, and I was there for two years. Everything was so new to me, but I definitely knew what I wanted to do, and I had a friend who worked at Radius. He approached me to go check it out.

I definitely thought that it was a really good decision for me to move there, and I had the opportunity to, so that’s where it all began.

Did you grow up wanting to work with food? Was this a longtime dream?

My mom, she’s always been an amazing cook. I feel like she’s been the one who sort of just pushed me, and I felt like this was a really good field for me. The underlying chemistry and the physics has always fascinated me about pastry, and the creativity of it: the colors, line shapes, and the flow of flavors and stuff. I find it very fascinating texture-wise, contrast. At the end of the day, it’s like a complex, fine art that a lot of people don’t seem to really understand unless they’re fans of it.

What’s your earliest food memory?

When my grandmother would make arroz con leche, when it was Christmastime. And I remember being a kid, and I wasn’t even able to look up to the burners when she was making it, but I remember the smell of it. I remember everyone just being so happy whenever they ate it. It was like comfort inside of them, and they felt so loved. I knew from then on that this was something I felt like I needed to do, and she was a big, major part of why I’m a pastry chef.

My mom moved to Puerto Rico with me when I was a child. My grandmother, she lived there. So we spent a little bit of time together. Then we came back to the United States when I was about 10 years old. But I did manage to spend a little bit of time with my grandmother and see her cooking, which was a really good childhood memory.

How would you describe the Boston restaurant scene versus the North Shore?

Boston is its own creature. It’s really hard to explain it, because I feel like it has so many different sides. It has the comforting side, the most traditional things: You find lobster rolls, clam chowder, you can go for good Italian food in the North End, and all that stuff. But then it has some hidden gems ... and, like, No. 9 Park and other places that have catered to people who have been fans for many years. It’s a good balance of things. Because, you know, sometimes you just have to be able to have a lot of different restaurants that cater to different tastes.

What role does pastry play in restaurants? We hear a lot about main courses or cocktails. Sometimes pastry doesn’t get the same love.

I mean, the role is huge. Unfortunately, growing up in the kitchen industry, you have to be sort of a lioness in the kitchen; you have to represent your pastry department the hardest possible way. Sometimes people don’t really see you as a chef. They think you just work with sugar, and you have to represent yourself really well and challenge yourself, or at least gain that sort of respect with other people. But, once you find the people who love what you do, you’re going to create a really huge community — and I feel like that’s something that’s been happening a lot in Boston, where pastry chefs are more outspoken rather than just hiding in the back of the kitchen and whatnot. Customers, at the end of the day, they crave desserts.

That’s sort of something I’ve really learned to understand; if you have childhood memory put into your desserts, it doesn’t even have to be like a child memory, just a memory in general: What makes you feel happy, you know? That’s something that really intrigues people when trying desserts and makes them want to order it.

It’s hard to explain, but we’re kind of unicorns, and we need to represent all the work we do. It’s a lot of hard work; everything takes days. We’re really just creating everything out of nothing. When we start a dessert, we have nothing on the plate. I can’t cut a chicken and put it on the plate, you know? You’ve evolved this sort of masterpiece from literally nothing, a blank canvas.

You’ve worked at so many famous restaurants. How would you describe Menton, in a word?

Elegant. Mature. And diverse. I really loved working with Barbara [Lynch], you know. I think that she is such a fearless, unique chef. I love that place so much. But it really taught me to just be myself — just by even observing her, she’s one of the chefs that, I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this, but she just doesn’t give a f***. She is who she is. You have to be determined and fearless to be that kind of person.

Who are your favorite pastry chefs in the city?

One of my pastry cooks [at Menton], her name is Jenny [Vichaya Kiangkaew]; she owns Lakon Paris Patisserie in Newton. She’s doing amazing work; she’s doing all these beautiful croissants. Having her be a part of my team makes me feel super proud, especially for the beautiful work that she’s making right now.

Favorite ice cream place?

I’m very much a local ice cream kind of girl. I don’t really go into the city as much. I go to this place called Dandilyons. It’s right down the street from me, and I just think that it has really good stuff. I really love their ice cream.

If you’re just at home watching Netflix, what are you ordering?

I love Café Sushi. I’ve always loved it, when I’m feeling kind of fancy. I used to live in Malden, and I really love Annie’s Pizzeria [in Medford].

What Boston-area restaurant do you miss the most that’s no longer around?

To be honest with you, I really miss L’Espalier. I think it was such a really beautiful establishment, and they have so many years of people who love to go there and just celebrate so many important dates. I wish it were still here, because it made the city more known and more popular.

Last but not least: favorite snack?

Oh, man. Definitely a baguette and cheese. I love anything that has to do with cheese, even though I’m lactose intolerant — triple cream or an aged gouda. And definitely a really nice, crusty baguette.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.