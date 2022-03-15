Game to try kombucha? The varieties from Luluna are good picks

Kombucha, the tangy, fizzy, sometimes funky fermented tea that’s purported to have probiotic benefits, is an acquired taste for some. For others, it’s a mysterious drink whose origins go back to China at least 2,000 years ago. If you’re an enthusiast eager to try new brands, or once recoiled at the thought of kombucha but find that you’re now game, the varieties from Luluna are good picks. The Providence craft kombucha maker produces the beverages in small batches using organic teas (black and green), New England spring water, and fruit and herbs from local farms. The drinks are unpasteurized to keep the cultures alive and have a bright tartness — rather than a strong vinegary punch like some — and a smooth effervescence. “We don’t force the carbonation and let the beverage carbonate naturally,” said co-founder Lucy Kreger. The company offers six choices with a refreshing appeal and a balance of sweetness, herb, and spice flavors ($4.99 for 12 ounces). One, named Solar Eclipse, blends black and green teas with juices from ginger, lemon, orange, and turmeric root and gets a kick from black pepper. Another, Elderflower Grapefruit, is prepared with white tea; dried elderflower and fresh squeezed grapefruit creates a harmonious blend. The Hibiscus Lemonade, made with dried hibiscus flowers and caffeine-free, combines lemon juice and lemon verbena that adds citrusy tartness. Kreger launched the business in 2016 with partner Connor Maroney on Block Island. They later moved to Pawtucket, and next to Providence. But Kreger had been crafting kombucha for herself and her sisters for years, she says, using foraged herbs and berries. “The business evolved organically from then,” said Kreger. Available at Whole Foods Market, selected locations; Formaggio Kitchen locations; Concord Market, 77 Lowell Road, Concord, 978-369-7500; Common Crow Natural Foods, 200 Eastern Ave., Gloucester, 978-283-1665; and Somerville and Wayland winter farmers markets.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND