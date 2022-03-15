More than just corned beef: Three modern St. Patrick’s Day recipes

Chef Aidan McGee wants to change that when he opens The Dubliner at City Hall Plaza in April. There, he plans to serve “modern” Irish food that defies old stereotypes: buttery Irish shortbread; fresh shellfish; house-smoked salmon. (McGee nails the upscale-downscale vibe: He worked at the Mandarin Oriental in London but also earned raves helming the Truscott Arms, a cozy gastropub in Maida Vale.)

Irish food sometimes gets a bad rap: flaccid cabbage, vegetables boiled to extinction, potatoes the color of elementary school paste.

Ahead, here are three of his favorite St. Patrick’s Day recipes for home chefs: sophisticated yet familiar, with no gummy boiled veggies in sight. He calls his apple crumble “the ultimate comfort food,” and he recommends taking his shortbread with (what else?) a cup of Irish coffee.

