Previte’s Marketplace is winning over Hanover. Think of it as a mini-Eataly, South Shore version.

But this trial run has dragged on since the fall. Owner Joseph J. Previte Jr. has put off an official opening until all outdoor signage — on backorder due to supply chain issues — is installed. In that time SlackTide’s owners debuted a satellite spot in Hingham and three other businesses joined the market: Rocky Neck Fish Co ., Queen Anne Wine & Spirits , and Montilio’s Baking Company .

HANOVER — So many customers came through the doors during the soft opening of Previte’s Marketplace in October that its deli counter quickly ran out of bulkie rolls. At Nona’s Homemade ice cream shop, tucked in a corner, a busy worker exclaimed “This is wild!,” and SlackTide Coffee Roasters , on the market’s other side, almost immediately had to hire more staff.

Montilio’s Baking Company, specializing in European and Italian cakes and pastries, has joined Previte's Marketplace to extend its South Shore reach. Montilio’s has been serving Greater Boston for more than 73 years. Other locations are in Quincy, Braintree, Brockton, and Weymouth. Pictured (left to right) are Ari Pelletier, Kathy Leavitt, and Kati Shanley. Peggy Hernandez

Now, five months later, Previte’s Marketplace will soon hold a grand opening — pending Town of Hanover approval on the last sign. At this point, does it matter? The complex, anchored by Previte’s butcher shop and grocery store of mostly Italian goods, is thriving and has developed regular customers.

“I think a grand opening makes an official announcement about who we are and what we are,” says Previte, who is known as “Joe” to everyone. “We’ve had an opportunity to work through any little kinks that we might have had in the soft opening. Now we’re really ready to make our announcement to the world.”

The marketplace — built at a cost between $7 million and $8 million — has been Previte’s dream for 20 years. He has long envisioned what he calls “a destination-type market that offers boutique-type services.” Think of it as a mini-Eataly, South Shore version.

Inside Previte's Marketplace in Hanover. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Located on Columbia Road (Route 53) in Hanover’s southeastern corner, the marketplace fills a converted historic barn with contemporary additions. Customers move easily through open spaces — about 12,000 square feet — and some table seating is available. South Shore Bank will open a branch this month and Square Cafe restaurant will open this summer. Previte has distant plans to build an upscale restaurant in the upstairs balcony.

All businesses in the marketplace have primary locations elsewhere on the South Shore. This is no accident. Previte, who lives in Hingham, wanted to surround himself with vendors he knew and trusted.

“We like to think that we’re experts in meat, deli, and prepared foods but we don’t know the wine business,” says Previte. “So, we brought in a wine company that knows nice wines and beer. The fish company knows what seafood they should be selling. The same thing is true with the ice cream, pastries, and coffee guys.”

A photograph showing what the original barn looked like pre-construction at Previte's Marketplace, Hanover. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The businesses are so familiar to local customers that Joseph Stack, Hanover’s building commissioner, says “If you go there once a week, three out of four times you’ll bump into someone you know.” Krissy Donahue, Nona’s owner, says: “Every day you see someone who has a connection to someone else. A guy just walked by and I went to school with his daughter.”

“This is really like a big family,” adds Donahue, who was approached by Previte four years ago about joining his venture. “It’s a warm and inviting place.”

Previte’s business is well-known on the South Shore. It began in East Boston in the 1940s but made its name after moving to Quincy Point in 1963. The store relocated to Weymouth in 2009. That location, which remains open, typically has lines snaking out the door with nearly as many customers for made-to-order sandwiches as for butcher cuts and prepared food. Previte’s marinated meats are sold in supermarkets throughout the Northeast.

Inside Previte's Marketplace. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The new marketplace has been in development since 2018, when Hanover approved Previte’s plans to convert the former Sylvester Hardware store, housed in a barn dating to the mid-1800s. Construction dragged and rumors swirled Hanover was giving the Prevites’ a hard time.

“So many people say that,” Previte says with a grimace. “The town has been so supportive, and really bent over backwards for us.”

Stack says Hanover had no compunctions about the project because Previte’s reputation precedes him. “He’s got integrity and follows the rules,’ says Stack. “He had no problem with us.”

A seating area for customers to relax and eat inside Previte's Marketplace. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The delays were due for several reasons: planning and design took about one year (the architects are Bechtel Frank Erickson), an extensive traffic study was required since the property is located on Route 53, and because Previte is a perfectionist who refused to cut corners.

“Debbie, do I cut corners?” Previte asks his wife and company CFO during an office chat.

“Oh my god,” she says. “We didn’t spare a dime on this place. The builders would call and sort-of imply that there’s one thing that they could do that would be ‘good enough’ and Joe would be like ‘No’. Everything here is primo.”

Salsa at Previte's Marketplace. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Previte is not put off by challenges. He has been working since he was 12 years old, beginning as a butcher in his family’s store, takes pride in appearance — looking dapper even in a butcher’s white coat, and often greets customers by name. Previte’s employees — about 130 in total at the two locations — are loyal, some staying for decades. His tenants say he’s tireless and not above sweeping floors.

“Joe beats us to Hanover some mornings,” says Max Carpman, a SlackTide partner, noting the coffee shop opens at 7 a.m. “Their work ethic is really amazing,” adds Fletcher Souba, also of SlackTide, referring to Previte and his son Joseph J. Previte III. (Previte III is a graduate of Johnson & Wales University’s culinary program.) “They’re always on site. They’re very smart and intentional with the way they do things. Their craft has been really inspiring to us.”

Nona’s Homemade ice cream shop inside Previte's Marketplace. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Come summer, tables will be added to the patio. Previte wants to host a small farmer’s market and food trucks. Maybe add some live music. “My hope is to carry on our family tradition of serving the community with the quality of service we’re known for,” he muses.

“We came from small corner variety store, to where we’re at now. I attribute a lot of that to my folks who taught me to have a good work ethic and to having dreams which — obviously — come true.”

Previte’s Marketplace, 285 Columbia Road, Hanover, 781-826-8505, www.previtesmarket.com

Peggy Hernandez can be reached at peggyhernandezboston@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @Peggy_Hernandez.