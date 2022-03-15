Recipe: Dublin Coddle mixes smoked and fresh meats and potatoes in a rustic, country-style stew

Serves 4

A simple stew of bacon, sausages, onions, and potatoes, Dublin Coddle is braised slowly in the oven to create a hearty dish with few ingredients. The word coddle dates to the 13th century, and may come from the French word caudle, a boiled drink for invalids. Irish cooks made coddle to use up leftover meat before Friday, when meat was off the menu for Catholics. Though the dish is called Dublin Coddle, it's more of a rustic, country-style pot with a multitude of variations. Since Irish cuts of meat are different from ours, sorting out what to use from an American supermarket is challenging. Bacon rashers, streaky bacon, and large Irish sausages are hard to find here. The bacon in the Irish dish would be made from cured, but not smoked, pork, akin to thick slices of pancetta. This version uses smokier thick-cut bacon, easiest to find, and large fresh pork sausages, perhaps labeled bratwurst. First cook the bacon and sausages to give them some color, pour off the fat, and layer them in an ovenproof dish with onions, potatoes, and stock. Sop up the juices with soda bread and raise a glass to your Irish grandparents, real or imagined.

12 ounces thick-cut bacon slices, cut into thirds 6 fresh pork sausages (about 1 1/2 pounds) 2 large onions, sliced 3 medium gold potatoes (1 1/2 pounds), sliced 1/4-inch thick Black pepper, to taste 2 bay leaves 2 cups chicken stock 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1. Set the oven at 325 degrees.

2. In a large flameproof casserole over medium-high heat, render the bacon until browned but not yet crisp. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towels. Add the sausages to the pan and cook, turning often with tongs, for 5 to 8 minutes, or until lightly browned. The meat will not be cooked through. Transfer the sausages to the plate with the bacon. Cut each sausage in half. Remove the pan from the heat and pour off and discard the fat.

3. Place the onions in the bottom of the pan. Top with the sausages and bacon. Sprinkle with pepper and add the bay leaves. Layer the potato slices on top. Add the stock. There should be about 2 inches of liquid in the bottom of the pan. If not, add a little more stock or water. Bring to a boil on top of the stove.

4. Cover the pan and transfer to the oven. Cook for 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until the potatoes are tender when pierced with the tip of a knife. The dish is not finished cooking.

5. Remove the casserole from the oven and remove the lid. Adjust an oven rack about 6 inches below the broiler element. Turn on the broiler. Slide the pan under the broiler and broil for 3 to 5 minutes, or until the edges of the potatoes are golden brown. Sprinkle with parsley and serve in shallow bowls.

Sally Pasley Vargas