Recipe: Dubliner Irish Pub’s soda bread, mixed with cornmeal and studded with oats, is dark and crusty

Makes 1 large round

Most Irish American cooks think of soda bread as a round made with all-purpose flour and butter, studded with raisins and sometimes caraway. There is also brown soda bread, made with wholewheat flour, which has a nutty quality. This dark version from Dubliner Irish Pub is more like brown bread; it mixes wholewheat and all-purpose flours with cornmeal and oatmeal. Buttermilk, honey, and eggs form a wet batter that's never kneaded as other soda breads are. While you're making the batter, put a large, deep casserole, such as a Dutch oven, into the oven to heat until it's very hot to touch. The next part is a little tricky. Lay a sheet of parchment paper over the casserole, pour in the batter, and let it sink into the pan and form a round. Cover with the lid and return it to the hot oven. When it's almost done, remove the lid and let the bread finish cooking. It's crusty and faintly sweet, with a chewy texture and surprising tastes of oats and cornmeal.

1 cup wholewheat flour 2 cups all-purpose flour 1 cup yellow cornmeal 1 cup old-fashioned oatmeal 4 teaspoons baking soda 2 teaspoons salt 2 eggs ¼ cup honey 1¼ cups buttermilk 1¼ cups lukewarm water

1. Set the oven at 425 degrees. Cut a sheet of parchment paper that is 6 inches longer than the top of a heavy-based heatproof 3 1/2-to-4-quart casserole with a lid (enameled cast iron is ideal here). Press the paper into the pan and press it along the bottom and up the sides. Remove the paper. Slide the empty pan, not the lid, into the oven to heat while you make the bread.

2. In a large bowl, combine the wholewheat flour, all-purpose flour, cornmeal, oatmeal, baking soda, and salt. Stir well with a firm rubber spatula.

3. In another bowl, with a fork, beat the eggs just to mix them. Beat in the honey, buttermilk, and water. Stir the buttermilk mixture into the flour mixture until thoroughly combined. The mixture will be wet; that's OK.

4. Carefully remove the casserole from the oven. Leave oven gloves on the handles to remind you that they're very hot. Lay the sheet of parchment paper on the top of the pan. Pour the batter into the parchment paper; they will both sink into the pan. Cover with the lid; it's OK if some of the parchment paper sticks out of the pan.

5. Return the pan to the oven and bake for 35 minutes. Remove the lid from the pan. Turn the oven temperature down to 375 degrees. Return the uncovered pan to the oven. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the middle of the bread comes out clean.

6. Use the parchment paper overhang to lift the bread out of the pan and set it on a wire rack. Peel the paper away from the sides to expose them. Cool the bread completely. Cut into thick slices for serving.

Sheryl Julian. Adapted from The Dubliner Irish Pub